Benefit Cosmetics Launched a Gorgeous Matte Red Lipstick Just in Time For the Holidays

"Do I really need another red lipstick?" The answer to that, friends, is always yes. No two reds are ever the same. Plus, Benefit just debuted a new one you surely don't want to miss in your collection.

They're Real! Red On! ($20) is a matte red lip color. It already stands out for its packaging — the color comes in a tiny pot with a mirror and is embossed with an adorable lip pattern. It even includes a mini tapered brush, so you can get a precise application on the go. But, the real star here is the formula itself. The brilliant blue-red shade promises to be universally flattering and long-lasting.

Ahead, see what the new launch looks like on a few early adopters. Needless to say, this is going to be a staple in your holiday beauty looks.