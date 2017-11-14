 Skip Nav
Priyanka Chopra
Lilly Singh Is the New Face of Pantene in a Stunning Campaign With Priyanka Chopra!
Drew Barrymore
Instagram Shamed Drew Barrymore Into Getting a Haircut — Not Cool, People!
Holiday Beauty
Is ColourPop Releasing MORE Holiday Eye Shadows? An Investigation
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
These Are the Best Acne Spot Treatments on the Market

It doesn't matter how old you are, pimples can sneak up on you at any time and any age. And isn't it funny how they almost always seem to pop up (literally) at the most inopportune times? Making pimples disappear is a science, and it often makes more sense to simply treat the spot as opposed to your entire face.

"[Spot treatments] tend to use ingredients that act as drying agents and draw out oils and impurities to rapidly shrink the acne bump," explained NYC cosmetic dermatologist Sejal Shah. "Many of these ingredients would be too drying to use on the whole face. For example, many contain alcohol. Overdrying the skin will not only irritate it, but may even lead to more acne."

Related
Here's the Lowdown on Glycolic Acid, Plus 10 Products That Put It in the Spotlight

We've scouted the best spot treatments on the market — the stuff people swear by — so dig in and treat away!

Skyn Iceland Blemish Dots
Kate Somerville EradiKate Acne Treatment
Mario Badescu Drying Cream
The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Solution​
Peace Out Acne Dots
It Cosmetics Bye Bye Breakout
E.l.f. Cosmetics Acne Fighting Spot Gel With Aloe
Tata Harper Clarifying Spot Solution
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Beauty Product ReviewBeauty ShoppingAcneBeauty ProductsSkin Care
Acne
Why This Woman With Severe Acne Proudly Shows Her Bare Face to Thousands
by Kristina Rodulfo
Dr. Jart Cicapair Tiger Grass Re.Pair Serum Review
Acne
This Is the 1 Serum That Finally Ended My Battle With Hormonal Acne
by Madison Meltzer
Best Acids Used in Skin Care
Beauty Tips
24 Acid Products That Will Make Your Skin Instagram Ready
by Emily Orofino
What Is Glycolic Acid?
Acne
Here's the Lowdown on Glycolic Acid, Plus 10 Products That Put It in the Spotlight
by Wendy Gould
Holiday Beauty Advent Calendars 2017
Holiday Beauty
The 15 Best Holiday Beauty Advent Calendars of 2017
by Kristina Rodulfo
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds