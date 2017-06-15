45 Free Beauty Apps You Need to Download Now

Sometimes 5 o'clock hits and happy hour just won't be enough. That's when you need Beautified (free). This beauty savior by It girl and DJ Hannah Bronfman will help you schedule your massage, facial, or pedicure in a hurry. In fact, you can only schedule within a 48-hour window. It's a procrastinator's dream! In the Beautified 2.0 launch, the app included fitness classes, too.

The brand also just released this hilarious video showing us how to get the best out of Beautified. The sketch features The Fat Jew, Leandra Medine of Man Repeller, Dree Hemingway, and rapper Theophilus London. You'll also see Beautified founder Hannah Bronfman wearing an awesome manicure (as usual). Now we know where to turn before an impromptu girls' night out.