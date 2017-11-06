Best Beauty Gifts For a Minimalist | Holiday 2017
21 Ultrachic Gift Ideas For the Beauty Minimalist
Minimalism. Even just saying the word somehow momentarily declutters my mind. It's as if the simple thought alone magically sends my brain on a rapid organizational heist clearing every countertop and surface in my apartment and neatly tucking an endless buildup of "stuff" into perfectly organized drawers and cabinets. Oh, what a dream to dream!
For anyone fighting the endless battle to achieve complete minimalist living, these stunningly chic gift ideas will make even a table full of products look picture-worthy. And for the true minimalists out there, these gorgeous gifts will serve as your holiday wish list. Happy shopping!
Marbled Homescent Collection - Black/White
$29
from west elm
Marble Vanity Organizer
$68
from Anthropologie
