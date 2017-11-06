 Skip Nav
21 Ultrachic Gift Ideas For the Beauty Minimalist

Minimalism. Even just saying the word somehow momentarily declutters my mind. It's as if the simple thought alone magically sends my brain on a rapid organizational heist clearing every countertop and surface in my apartment and neatly tucking an endless buildup of "stuff" into perfectly organized drawers and cabinets. Oh, what a dream to dream!

For anyone fighting the endless battle to achieve complete minimalist living, these stunningly chic gift ideas will make even a table full of products look picture-worthy. And for the true minimalists out there, these gorgeous gifts will serve as your holiday wish list. Happy shopping!

Wildhouse Paper Skinny Spiral Notebook
$10
from wildehousepaper.com
Buy Now
Wildhouse Paper Hand-Painted Dish Set
$25
from wildehousepaper.com
Buy Now
Ouai Get-A-Ouai Kit
$95
from theouai.com
Buy Now
Phlur Candle
$68
from phlur.com
Buy Now
Byredo Rinse Free Hand Wash
$30
from byredo.com
Buy Now
Lark Skincare Scrub & Lotion Duo
$25
from larkskinco.com
Buy Now
Huxley Secret of Sahara Essence: Grab Water
$58
from glowrecipe.com
Buy Now
The Giving Key Everyday Journals
$14
from thegivingkeys.com
Buy Now
Nest
Holiday Liquidless DiffuserTM
$60
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Nest Home Fragrance
Herbivore Botanicals Coco Rose Luxe Hydration Trio
$39
from herbivorebotanicals.com
Buy Now
m/f People Shower Kit
$49
from mfpeople.com
Buy Now
Axel & Ash Journals
$36
from axelandash.com
Buy Now
Youth to the People Youth Duo Mini
$20
from youthtothepeople.com
Buy Now
Diptyque
Mini Candle Set
$75
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Diptyque Candles
west elm
Marbled Homescent Collection - Black/White
$29
from west elm
Buy Now See more west elm Candles
Artis Palm Brush Twin Set
$110
from artisbrush.com
Buy Now
Skandinavisk The Escapes Collection Candle
$89
from skandinavisk-usa.com
Buy Now
Anthropologie
Marble Vanity Organizer
$68
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Bath Accessories
Quip Electric Toothbrush
$40
from getquip.com
Buy Now
Gray Pillar Candles
$55
from lucidcandle.com
Buy Now
ShhhSilk White Marble Travel Pillow
$149
from shhhsilk.com
Buy Now
Holiday BeautyBeauty NewsBeauty ShoppingGift GuideHolidayBeauty ProductsMakeupSkin Care
