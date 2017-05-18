5/18/17 5/18/17 POPSUGAR Beauty Spring Beauty Best Beauty Products For May 2017 | Spring Summer Shopping These Are 23 of the Hottest Beauty Launches For May 2017 May 18, 2017 by Lauren Levinson 275 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. As you shop for Mother's Day gifts this month, make sure to pick up some beauty swag for yourself. May is bringing us tons of fantastic hair care, skin care, and makeup launches — from a sunscreen mousse to an edgy perfume (that comes in a skull-embossed case) and an ice-cream-inspired lip gloss. Keep reading to see which items POPSUGAR editors are loving and using right now. Shop Brands Goop · Givenchy · It Cosmetics · Supergoop! · Sulwhasoo · Aveda Shu Uemura Blow Dry Beautifier Thermo BB Cream "Before I retire my blow dryer in favor of letting my curls airy dry in the Summer breeze, I am enjoying a month of at-home styling in the low-humidity Spring air. Shu Uemura's new Blow Dry Beautifier Thermo BB Cream ($39) is my new favorite prep product. This cream version is ideal for thick hair, but there's also a serum for fine strands. The formulas contain special technology with fancy ingredients (Repositional Microwaxes and Amino Reactive Silicon) that memorize the styling shape and beat frizz. So if you spend time curling your hair, this will help to keep the shape when you sleep on it, work out, etc. It also has the Japanese ingredient gingko biloba, which comes from the maidenhair tree and adds nutrients to your scalp. What you need to know: it actually works and your blowout will be flawless and shiny!" — Lauren Levinson, senior editor, Beauty Make Up For Ever Aqua XL Color Paint "Because I often like to sleep in my eye makeup (don't judge!), any products with "waterproof" claims usually rocket to the top of my list to try, as they're also often smudgeproof. Make Up For Ever's new Aqua XL Color Paint ($25, available May 9) is basically my dream formula: once they're applied and have dried, these pigments don't freaking move. The rich creams come in 20 assorted colors (including neons and neutrals) and a variety of finishes and mix beautifully with one another for your own bespoke hue. I'll be using I-80, a pale rose gold, for a sweatproof, summery eye." — Emily Orofino, editor, Beauty Goop Edition 02 — Shiso "New season, new scent. After loving Goop’s first fragrance, I was curious to smell the follow-up to the smokey Edition 01. To my delight, Goop Edition 02 — Shiso ($165) was everything I wanted in a warm-weather fragrance. The scent starts strikingly woodsy but then transcends into more crisp and spicy notes that sweeten over time. It’s an undoubtedly unique scent that is bound to lead to an endless shower of compliments." — Victor Verdugo, associate social media strategist Julep Cushion Complexion 5-in-1 Skin Perfector With Turmeric "After a hectic commute to work, my makeup can look a little off. Keeping the Julep Cushion Complexion 5-in-1 Skin Perfector ($30) at my desk has been a lifesaver for touching up my face. The sponge tip doesn’t disrupt my foundation while seamlessly blending the product into my skin. It’s perfect for throwing in your purse for concealer touch-ups throughout the day." – Sarah Siegel, editorial assistant, Shopping and Products Olly Flawless Complexion Vitamins "I am absolutely obsessed with Olly Gummy Vitamins. I’ve munched on countless bottles of its Hair Skin and Nails chewables and witnessed an improvement in strength and appearance of my features. I've also noticed a huge difference in the overall appearance of my complexion after using the Vibrant Skin gummies for a few months. So, naturally, I freaked when Olly announced the launch of its Flawless Complexion vitamins ($14). Unlike the Vibrant Skin formula (which plumps your face with collagen and hyaluronic acid), this one works from within to detoxify, brighten, and clear up blemishes. It has vitamins E and A to fight free radicals and dandelion root to help detoxify. I'll definitely be adding these to my daily gummy lineup to help clear up my skin for Spring." — Aimee Simeon, associate social media strategist Givenchy Matissime Velvet Fluid Foundation "The dewy look may be every beauty blogger's go-to these days, but that's hard to embrace when you've got oily combination skin like me. Because it seems like I'm one of the few who still needs something to curb the shine instead of amplify it, Givenchy's new Matissime Velvet Fluid Foundation ($54) was the answer to my prayers. I'll admit foundation usually isn't my thing, but this stuff barely feels like it's on my skin. Even better, it mattifies my complexion without looking dull, and the glass packaging feels SO luxe." — Carrie Carrollo, assistant editor, Native Content IT Cosmetics Confidence in Your Glow "For me, I feel like I don't look like myself without a bit of bronzer and blush. In fact, I feel like it makes me "look alive" in a sense. IT Cosmetics Confidence in Your Glow ($32) warms up your complexion with an easy-to-use palette. The highlighter, blush, and bronzer glide onto the skin, aren't chalky, and look gorgeous mixed with one another. Natural Glow (pictured) is my favorite, but it also comes in Nude and Warm Glow as well." — Kirbie Johnson, reporter and producer, Beauty Black Phantom by Kilian "Memento Mori" "I've always been obsessed with skulls, so once the Black Phantom by Kilian "Memento Mori" ($295) crossed my desk, I knew I had to have it. Not only is the warm, spicy coffee scent delicious, it comes in the most incredibly chic box. It's for men and women, and the dark scent makes it perfect for date night. Even after this perfume runs out, the skull box is going to live on my coffee table for years to come. While the price is steep for a perfume, it's an amazing gift for the badass friend in your life." — Perri Konecky, editorial assistant, Trending and Viral Features Rebecca Minkoff & Rosie Johnston Collaboration "Before my Southeast Asia honeymoon, I received this collaboration between Rebecca Minkoff & Rosie Johnston ($89). I packed all three piece — the Rebecca Minkoff clutch as well as the Rosie Johnston 2ml roll-on fragrance and Cheek & Lip Pot. I ended up living in all three, using the clutch to store my in-flight makeup and then as my bag for evenings out. The tiny fragrance and multiuse balm were also the ideal effortless beauty items to give me sun-kissed cheeks and ensure I smelled good (even with a lot of bug spray on!). Plus, the inside of the clutch says "Feminist" and 100 percent of proceeds go to I Am That Girl, an organization helping girls feel more confident. It's a useful kit for any jet setter and the money goes to a great cause — my favorite type of purchase!" — LL Wonderskin Skin Perfected Body Foundation "I was recently in a wedding and the airbrush tan I received was horrendous. The color barely appeared on my body but managed to show up aggressively on my heels, knees, and elbows. I packed Wonderskin Skin Perfected Body Foundation ($65) and praise the good Lord, because this was my saving grace. While it helped cover up the embarrassing orange spots on my body, it also left my skin looking naturally tanned, even, and glowing. It's literally rub-proof — it will not come off with anything but an oil-based cleanser. Plus, celebrity makeup artist Meredith Baraf, who works with Sports Illustrated and Victoria's Secret models, also approves of this skin filter in a tube. — KJ Pinrose Lil' Dipper Perfume "I don't care how basic it is: I f*cking love peonies. So when I got the press release for Pinrose's new Lil' Dipper perfume ($65), I jumped in my seat! Not only does the packaging play into my current favorite beauty motif, stars, but the scent notes are divine: a soft blend of peony, mandarin petals, and creamy sandalwood. I've never been happier to add a new perfume to my collection!" — Brinton Parker, assistant editor, Trends and Features Supergoop! Super Power Sunscreen Mousse Broad Spectrum SPF 50 "This is already my new favorite sunscreen of 2017! The Supergoop! Super Power Sunscreen Mousse Broad Spectrum SPF 50 ($34) was another product I used on my honeymoon in very hot weather. The whipped formula feels amazing on skin and leaves a nice sheen on your limbs thanks to a blend of natural oils. Just look at the ingredient list and you'll recognize coconut, avocado, almond, and citrus (lemon, orange, grapefruit) in the lineup. It absorbs quickly, so while you feel hydrated, you won't be greasy. And yes, the scent is as refreshing as it sounds!" — LL Sulwhasoo Snowise Brightening Eye Serum "I haven't been a big believer in eye creams, mostly because I haven't found any that provide results worthy of the price tag they come with. Sulwhasoo Snowise Brightening Eye Serum ($72) has changed my tune, though. It's a gel serum that glides onto the skin with a cooling applicator, and the serum itself helps with darkness and puffiness under the eyes by stimulating blood flow and moisturizing." — KJ Sigma Beauty Limited-Edition Ultimate Copper Eye Brush Set "I've recently become obsessed with copper, so when I saw the new Sigma Beauty Limited-Edition Ultimate Copper Eye Brush Set ($152, available May 8), I knew I had to have it. Not only does the set include 13 ultrasoft brushes to perfect any eye look, but they're also antimicrobial. The coolest part of this set is the two-year warranty, which means if these brushes ever fall apart or break, you can get them replaced for free." – SS Aveda Pramasana Purifying Scalp Cleanser "In order for optimal hair growth, your scalp needs to be super clean. It's common sense, but fellow dry shampoo addicts will recognize how challenging it can be to fully cleanse the scalp. This new cleanser from Aveda ($35) is specifically designed for this area and is meant to be used every time you wash as a preshampoo treatment. Salicylic acid derived from wintergreen exfoliates away grime and sebum, leaving your scalp feeling tingly (in a good way!) and fresh, perfectly primed for the next step in your hair care routine. Plus, you'll love the citrusy scent." — EO Skin Fix Facial Exfoliating Pads "If you hate standing in front of a sink to wash your face, prepare to be obsessed with these SkinFix Facial Exfoliating Pads ($25). The cloths come with a gentle exfoliating texture to lift dead skin and makeup from your face with just one use. Each wipe is also soaked in lactic, salicylic, and glycolic acids, which help to brighten acne scars and hyperpigmentation. After cleansing, I rub my skin in circular motions to reveal a radiant complexion. Or, I skip the face washing altogether (no shame) and still manage to feel fresh and clean thanks to these pads." — AS Kate Somerville UncompliKated SPF 50 "Nothing perplexes me more than people who don't wear sunscreen on their face. I can forgive the occasionally sunburned shoulders and overlooking the neck and décolletage. But your face? Why wouldn't you do all you can to keep it looking it's best? Kate Somerville seemingly feels the same way. UncompliKated SPF 50 ($32) is a spray-on UV blocker that you can apply on bare skin or over makeup. It smells lovely, the airflow isn't too heavy, and it leaves your skin looking matte, kind of like a built-in filter." — KJ Meant The Wonder Polish "I’m going to admit that lately I haven’t been keeping up my regular skin care routine. Between long workdays and intense workouts, all I want to do when I get home is shower and hit the sheets. That’s why the Meant The Wonder Polish ($43) quickly became an instant solution for all my lazy struggles. This new all-natural brand is the perfect line for bathroom minimalists as each product is meant to have two purposes. While The Wonder Polish is as a rejuvenating body scrub, it also serves as an in-shower moisturizer — saving me the trouble of having to slather myself in body lotion before going to bed." — VV Orlando Pita Play Cool Auradesence Tone Enhancing Shine Serum "As a dark blonde who prefers to be . . . not dark blonde, nothing irks me more than when my hair starts to turn a brassy shade from LA's terrible hard water. A sniff of gold sends me into a downward spiral, kind of like Regina George in Mean Girls when she finds out those weight-loss bars were actually packing on the pounds. Orlando Pita Play Cool Auradesence Tone Enhancing Shine Serum ($28) color corrects any gold tones in my hair. It's a serum, so it smooths the hair as well and adds a gorgeous shimmer to it, too. It's also available for warmer tones as well, if that's your thing." — KJ Winky Lux Double Matte liquid Lipstick "As soon as I saw the irresistible ice-cream-adorned packaging of the Winky Lux Double Matte Liquid Lipstick ($13), I knew I needed it in my life. Luckily, the formula was just as covetable as the tube, and I quickly fell in love. My new favorite liquid lipstick smells like vanilla, goes on thin and wet, and dries in a few minutes to a matte finish that will not budge." – SS Gallivant Tel Aviv Eau de Parfum "As soon as I uncapped this bottle ($95), I knew I had found my go-to sexy Summer scent. The juice is inspired by the hot streets of Tel Aviv, which translates to a heady white floral with notes of jasmine, clementine, ylang ylang, and rose. It has a definite '70s beach goddess vibe to it that I'm completely in love with." — EO Marc Jacobs Beauty Re(Cover) Perfecting Coconut Setting Mist "I was intrigued to see the Marc Jacobs Re(Cover) Perfecting Coconut Setting Mist ($39) come into our office. I tend to hoard setting sprays, but I had never seen a white, milky formula before and was fascinated to see what it would feel like on my skin. When I sprayed it onto my face, I experienced a refreshing, coconut-scented spritz that set my makeup in three sprays. My makeup looked less cakey and lasted longer and my skin had a pretty, dewy finish." – SS Korres Black Pine Super Eye Serum "The older I get, the more paranoid I am about signs of aging, especially around the eye area. That's why I'm thrilled to have come across Korres's new eye serum ($65, available early May), an extension of its powerful Black Pine range. Korres Black Pine Super Eye Serum "The older I get, the more paranoid I am about signs of aging, especially around the eye area. That's why I'm thrilled to have come across Korres's new eye serum ($65, available early May), an extension of its powerful Black Pine range. Unlike many treatments, it can be applied around the entire eye — even on the upper lid — and contains a complex that lifts and firms, making you look more alert. The serum also contains hydrating hyaluronic acid and panthenol, which conditions eyelashes. The packaging is awesome, too: it's a dosage-control pen that dispenses the perfect amount of serum each time, so you don't waste any of the precious formula. — EO