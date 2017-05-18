These Are 23 of the Hottest Beauty Launches For May 2017

"Nothing perplexes me more than people who don't wear sunscreen on their face. I can forgive the occasionally sunburned shoulders and overlooking the neck and décolletage. But your face? Why wouldn't you do all you can to keep it looking it's best?

Kate Somerville seemingly feels the same way. UncompliKated SPF 50 ($32) is a spray-on UV blocker that you can apply on bare skin or over makeup. It smells lovely, the airflow isn't too heavy, and it leaves your skin looking matte, kind of like a built-in filter." — KJ