 Skip Nav
Hair Tutorials
Learn How to DIY the Waterfall Braid Once and For All
Ezra Miller
Justice League Star Ezra Miller Wears Fenty Beauty Lipstick, Looks Flawless
Beauty Trends
Freak or Fleek: How Do You Rate Instagram Brow Trends?
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
These Are the Hottest November Beauty Launches — All Approved by Editors!

Before you sign up for your office Secret Santa or agree to be your new Tinder "friend's" holiday party date, make sure you're prepped. And by that, we mean that you have the right beauty swag to get you through the most social season of the year. To get you started, we rounded up the November hair, skin, and makeup launches we are actually using.

Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet No.3
Three Squares S.OIL
Mugler Alien Beautifying Hair Mist
Marc Jacobs Beauty Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eye Shadow Palette
Anastasia Beverly Hills Blush Kit
Charlotte Tilbury Smoky Eye Instant Look in a Palette
GHD Limited Edition Nocturne Flight Travel Dryer Gift Set
Col-lab Palette Pro Eyeshadow Palette
Scentbird Earl Grey & Blackberry Hand Cream
Pai-Shau Texture Dust
Frank Body Send Nudes Lip & Cheek Tint
Rossano Ferretti Parma Vita Rejuvenating Serum
Huda Beauty Faux Filter Foundation
Pinrose Twirl + Whirl
Makeup Geek Flawlessly Ever After Palette
Smashbox Be Legendary Lipstick & Lip Mattifier Set
Color Me Underglow Hydrator
M-61 Perfect Cleansing Cloths
Farsali Jelly Beam Illuminator
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Beauty Product ReviewFall BeautyBeauty ShoppingEditor's PickMust HavesFallBeauty ProductsMakeupHairSkin Care
Short Hairstyles
29 Pixie Cuts That'll Make Your Short Hair a Big Talking Point
by Gemma Cartwright
Jaclyn Hill Afro Cultural Appropriation Accusations
Halloween
Jaclyn Hill Is Accused of Cultural Appropriation After Wearing Afro on Halloween
by Kristina Rodulfo
Rice Water For Hair
DIY Beauty
This Cooking Liquid You Usually Throw Away Could Be the Secret to Great Hair
by Allie Merriam
What Is Hydroquinone?
Skin Care
What's the Real Deal With Hydroquinone?
by Nykia Spradley
Is Farrah Fawcett Spray Real?
Farrah Fawcett
Here's the Secret to Steve Harrington's Luscious Hair on Stranger Things
by Sarah Siegel
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds