I Tried 4 Shades of Blue Lipstick So You Don't Have To

When I read the POPSUGAR headline We're Calling It: Blue Lipsticks Are Going to Be the Hottest Color Trend of 2016, I clutched my chest in what was likely a comically accurate imitation of a Southern grandmother. "This is my time to shine," I thought, remembering the vanity in my apartment filled with "impractical" shades of lipstick that always earn comments from people I pass on the street. When the opportunity arose for me to put these blue hues on display, I happily grabbed my favorite exfoliating sugar scrub and lip primer and settled down for a good old-fashioned test.

Over the course of testing my lip color collection, I learned that not all blue lipsticks are created equal. The shades are extremely different, and the formula plays a huge role in how vibrant the color appears. For this test, I tried four different shades of blue and wrote reviews of each to give you an idea about the range of hues on the market!

Press play on your Eiffel 95 "I'm Blue" playlist (you totally have one, right?) and get your credit card ready because you'll definitely want to add one of these to your collection.

NYX Soft Matte Lip Cream in Moscow
NYX Liquid Suede in Little Denim Dress
Melt Cosmetics Lipstick in Space Cake
Sephora Lip Products
Ciaté London Liquid VelvetTM - Moisturizing Matte Liquid Lipstick
Intense Navy
Vivid Cyan
Muted Cadet Blue
Deep Teal
