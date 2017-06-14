 Skip Nav
The 10 Best Bridal Nail Polish Shades of 2017

Best Bridal Nail Polish Shades of 2017

If you're spending 2017 planning your wedding, let us check one very important thing off your list right now: your manicure. Your nails are going to be in almost every photo of your big day, so not only do you need them to look great, but they also need to be a color that won't steal the spotlight (or WILL steal it, if that's what you want). Trust and believe that you will find an option for your walk down the aisle straight ahead.

OPI Infinite Shine in Feeling Frisco
OPI Infinite Shine in Feeling Frisco

For the classic bride, an opaque beige stands out more than a sheer pink without being too overpowering.

OPI Infinite Shine ($10)

OPI Infinite Shine
$10
from ulta.com
Zoya Nail Polish in Tatum
Zoya Nail Polish in Tatum

A sheer beige polish is perfect for the boho bride who is only looking for a touch of color.

Zoya Nail Polish ($10)

Zoya Nail Polish
$10
from zoya.com
Essie Gel Couture Bridal Collection by Monique Lhuillier in To Have and To Gold
Essie Gel Couture Bridal Collection by Monique Lhuillier in To Have and To Gold

This metallic rose gold will make your nails pop against your white dress. A bride who is looking to make a statement would love this.

Essie Essie Gel Couture Bridal Collection by Monique Lhuillier ($12)

Essie Essie Gel Couture Bridal Collection by Monique Lhuillier
$12
from ulta.com
Nails Inc in Whitehall
Nails Inc in Whitehall

A white crème finish with a hint of pink is just right for the bride who doesn't want to stray far from tradition.

Nails Inc Nail Polish ($8)

Nails Inc Nail Polish
$8
from us.nailsinc.com
Ciaté Nail Polish in Supernova
Ciaté Nail Polish in Supernova

This polish with pink and silver undertones gives your nails a pearlescent finish on your big day.

Ciaté Nail Polish ($17)

Ciaté Nail Polish
$17
from us.ciatelondon.com
Sally Hansen Color Therapy in Sheer Nirvana
Sally Hansen Color Therapy in Sheer Nirvana

This sheer pink shade will stand the test of time.

Sally Hansen Color Therapy ($6)

Sally Hansen Color Therapy
$6
from target.com
Butter London Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer in Piece of Cake
Butter London Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer in Piece of Cake

The soft light pink créme polish packs a high-shine finish.

Butter London Nail Polish ($18)

Butter London Nail Polish
$18
from butterlondon.com
RGB Nail Polish in Pearl
RGB Nail Polish in Pearl

For those brides who want a twist on a classic, this opaque white nail polish features a metallic touch.

RGB Nail Polish ($18)

RGB Nail Polish
$18
from rgbcosmetics.com
Chanel Nail Lacquer in Bleu Pastel
Chanel Nail Lacquer in Bleu Pastel

Make this creamy polish your "something blue." The shade can be pale with just one coat, or pack on the color with an extra layer.

Chanel Nail Lacquer ($28)

Chanel Nail Lacquer
$28
from chanel.com
China Glaze Nail Polish in Flame Boyant
China Glaze Nail Polish in Flame Boyant

If you're a bold bride that wants her nails to look sexy and fiery, this poppy red is calling your name.

China Glaze Nail Polish ($8)

China Glaze Nail Polish
$8
from ulta.com
