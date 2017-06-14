6/14/17 6/14/17 POPSUGAR Beauty Wedding Beauty Best Bridal Nail Polish Shades of 2017 The 10 Best Bridal Nail Polish Shades of 2017 June 14, 2017 by Celia Fernandez 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. If you're spending 2017 planning your wedding, let us check one very important thing off your list right now: your manicure. Your nails are going to be in almost every photo of your big day, so not only do you need them to look great, but they also need to be a color that won't steal the spotlight (or WILL steal it, if that's what you want). Trust and believe that you will find an option for your walk down the aisle straight ahead. Related31 Real Girls Show Off Their Gorgeous Bridal Manicures OPI Infinite Shine in Feeling Frisco For the classic bride, an opaque beige stands out more than a sheer pink without being too overpowering. OPI Infinite Shine ($10) OPI Infinite Shine $10 from ulta.com Buy Now Zoya Nail Polish in Tatum A sheer beige polish is perfect for the boho bride who is only looking for a touch of color. Zoya Nail Polish ($10) Zoya Nail Polish $10 from zoya.com Buy Now Essie Gel Couture Bridal Collection by Monique Lhuillier in To Have and To Gold This metallic rose gold will make your nails pop against your white dress. A bride who is looking to make a statement would love this. Essie Essie Gel Couture Bridal Collection by Monique Lhuillier ($12) Essie Essie Gel Couture Bridal Collection by Monique Lhuillier $12 from ulta.com Buy Now Nails Inc in Whitehall A white crème finish with a hint of pink is just right for the bride who doesn't want to stray far from tradition. Nails Inc Nail Polish ($8) Nails Inc Nail Polish $8 from us.nailsinc.com Buy Now Ciaté Nail Polish in Supernova This polish with pink and silver undertones gives your nails a pearlescent finish on your big day. Ciaté Nail Polish ($17) Ciaté Nail Polish $17 from us.ciatelondon.com Buy Now Sally Hansen Color Therapy in Sheer Nirvana This sheer pink shade will stand the test of time. Sally Hansen Color Therapy ($6) Sally Hansen Color Therapy $6 from target.com Buy Now Butter London Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer in Piece of Cake The soft light pink créme polish packs a high-shine finish. Butter London Nail Polish ($18) Butter London Nail Polish $18 from butterlondon.com Buy Now RGB Nail Polish in Pearl For those brides who want a twist on a classic, this opaque white nail polish features a metallic touch. RGB Nail Polish ($18) RGB Nail Polish $18 from rgbcosmetics.com Buy Now Chanel Nail Lacquer in Bleu Pastel Make this creamy polish your "something blue." The shade can be pale with just one coat, or pack on the color with an extra layer. Chanel Nail Lacquer ($28) Chanel Nail Lacquer $28 from chanel.com Buy Now China Glaze Nail Polish in Flame Boyant If you're a bold bride that wants her nails to look sexy and fiery, this poppy red is calling your name. China Glaze Nail Polish ($8) China Glaze Nail Polish $8 from ulta.com Buy Now Wedding BeautyButter LondonNails IncBeauty ShoppingSally HansenNailsEssieOPIChanelWedding