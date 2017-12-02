 Skip Nav
13 Men's Fragrances That Women Find Attractive

Scent and memory are two things that are closely tied together. And just like your mother is devoted to her signature fragrance, you probably associate certain aromas with the men in your life. We can still recall the smell of Zest bar soap and fresh-cut grass that used to emanate from our dad on the weekends. So in the name of Father's Day, we've compiled our favorite colognes to suit every male personality — the lumbersexual, the dapper corporate climber, and even the adventurous retiree.

Tom Ford
Noir Extreme Eau De Parfum
$110
from Orchard Mile
Buy Now See more Tom Ford Fragrances
CLEAN
Classic
$72
from Sephora
Buy Now See more CLEAN Fragrances
Ralph Lauren Polo Blue
$105
from macys.com
Buy Now
John Varvatos
Men's Artisan, 4.2 oz.
$89
from Macy's
Buy Now See more John Varvatos Fragrances
Viktor & Rolf
Spicebomb Eau de Toilette 5.1 oz.
$150
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Viktor & Rolf Fragrances
The Motley Palo Santo
$105
from themotley.com
Buy Now
NET-A-PORTER.COM Fragrances
Kilian - Intoxicated Eau De Parfum - Cardamom, Mocha Coffee & Vanilla, 50ml
$270
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Fragrances
HUGO BOSS
BOSS Scent Intense for Him Eau de Parfum 100ml One Size Assorted-Pre-Pack
$94
from HUGO BOSS
Buy Now See more HUGO BOSS Fragrances
Acqua di Parma
Colonia Assoluta Eau de Cologne, 6.1 oz./ 180 mL
$180
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Acqua di Parma Fragrances
Giorgio Armani
Acqua di Gio for Men Eau de Toilette, 1.7 oz./ 50 mL
$68
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Giorgio Armani Fragrances
Lacoste
Jaune
$75
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Lacoste Fragrances
Saint Laurent
L'Homme Classic Holiday Gift Set- $150.00 Value
$112
from Lord & Taylor
Buy Now See more Saint Laurent Fragrances
Creed
Aventus, 2.5 oz./ 75 mL
$375
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Creed Fragrances
For the Dad Who Wears Tailored Suits
For the Dad Who Always Sprays Too Much
For the Dad Who Graduated Ivy League
For the Dad Who Considers the Backyard His Man Cave
For the Dad Who Drinks Scotch or Whiskey
For the Dad Who Grew a Hipster Beard
For the Dad Who Owns a Rolex
For the Dad Who Works in an Office
For the Dad Who Sneaks Your Mom's Eye Cream
For the Dad Who Used the Same Bar Soap For 20 Years
For the Dad Who Retired to Florida and Bought a Yacht
For the Dad Who's Dating Again
For the Dad Who Commands a Room
Men's GroomingBeauty ShoppingFather's DayGift GuidePerfume
