13 Men's Fragrances That Women Find Attractive

Scent and memory are two things that are closely tied together. And just like your mother is devoted to her signature fragrance, you probably associate certain aromas with the men in your life. We can still recall the smell of Zest bar soap and fresh-cut grass that used to emanate from our dad on the weekends. So in the name of Father's Day, we've compiled our favorite colognes to suit every male personality — the lumbersexual, the dapper corporate climber, and even the adventurous retiree.