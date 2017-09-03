These Are the Best 8 Concealers, According to Celebrity Makeup Artists

Long nights, early mornings, and festive Summer evenings out can often lead to dark circles and blotchy skin. More often than not, concealer (and coffee) is your very best friend before heading out the door. But it can be pretty disappointing when your makeup coverage only lasts through two hours of your day. It can cake off or fade, exasperating the wrinkles or under-eye bags you're trying to hide.

So, we asked some of the top makeup artists in the business which concealers they rely on day in and day out, through countless photo shoots and on some of their favorite celebrity clients. Here are the concealers that they continuously go back to. Hopefully it will help you discover your new favorite magic eraser!