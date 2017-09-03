 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
These Are the Best 8 Concealers, According to Celebrity Makeup Artists

Long nights, early mornings, and festive Summer evenings out can often lead to dark circles and blotchy skin. More often than not, concealer (and coffee) is your very best friend before heading out the door. But it can be pretty disappointing when your makeup coverage only lasts through two hours of your day. It can cake off or fade, exasperating the wrinkles or under-eye bags you're trying to hide.

So, we asked some of the top makeup artists in the business which concealers they rely on day in and day out, through countless photo shoots and on some of their favorite celebrity clients. Here are the concealers that they continuously go back to. Hopefully it will help you discover your new favorite magic eraser!

NARS
Radiant Creamy Concealer
$13
from Sephora
Buy Now See more NARS Eyes Concealer/Shadow Base
Diorskin Nude Skin Perfecting Hydrating Concealer
$36
from sephora.com
Buy Now
Smashbox
Color Correcting Stick
$23
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Smashbox Makeup
Kevyn Aucoin
The Sensual Skin Enhancer
$48
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Kevyn Aucoin Eye Makeup
Make Up For Ever Full Coverage Extreme Camouflage Creme Concealer
$34
from makeupforever.com
Buy Now
RCMA Kevin James Bennett Complexion Palette
$80
from camerareadycosmetics.com
Buy Now
Chanel Correcteur Perfection Long-Lasting Concealer
$42
from shop.nordstrom.com
Buy Now
Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer
Diorskin Nude Skin Perfecting Hydrating Concealer
Smashbox Color Correcting Stick
Koh Gen Do Moisture Foundation
Kevyn Aucoin's The Sensual Skin Enhancer
Make Up For Ever Full Coverage Extreme Camouflage Creme Concealer
RCMA Kevin James Bennett Complexion Palette
Chanel Correcteur Perfection Long-Lasting Concealer
Start Slideshow
Beauty InterviewMakeup TipsBeauty TipsBeauty ShoppingConcealerMakeup
Shop Story
Read Story
NARS
Radiant Creamy Concealer
from Sephora
$13
Diorskin Nude Skin Perfecting Hydrating Concealer
from sephora.com
$36
Smashbox
Color Correcting Stick
from Sephora
$23
Kevyn Aucoin
The Sensual Skin Enhancer
from Sephora
$48
Make Up For Ever Full Coverage Extreme Camouflage Creme Concealer
from makeupforever.com
$34
RCMA Kevin James Bennett Complexion Palette
from camerareadycosmetics.com
$80
Chanel Correcteur Perfection Long-Lasting Concealer
from shop.nordstrom.com
$42
Shop More
Smashbox Makeup SHOP MORE
Smashbox
Always On Matte Liquid Lipstick
from Sephora
$24
Smashbox
Always Sharp Lip Liner
from Sephora
$21
Smashbox
Be Legendary Liquid Lip – Liquid Metal
from Macy's
$24
Smashbox
'O-Glow' Intuitive Cheek Color With Goji Berry-C Complex - O-Glow
from Nordstrom
$29
Smashbox
Photo Finish Foundation Primer
from Nordstrom
$16
NARS Eyes Concealer/Shadow Base SHOP MORE
NARS
Radiant Creamy Concealer
from Sephora
$13
NARS
Soft Matte Complete Concealer
from Neiman Marcus
$30
NARS
Radiant Creamy concealer
from Selfridges
$24.50
NARS
Concealer
from Bloomingdale's
$26
NARS
Concealer
from Selfridges
$20
Kevyn Aucoin Eye Makeup SHOP MORE
Kevyn Aucoin
Women's The Volume Mascara
from Barneys New York
$28
Kevyn Aucoin
Women's The Curling Mascara
from Barneys New York
$28
Kevyn Aucoin
Women's The Precision Liquid Liner
from Barneys New York
$34
Kevyn Aucoin
Women's Lash Collection: The Starlet
from Barneys New York
$25
Kevyn Aucoin
Women's The Precision Brow Pencil - Warm Blonde
from Barneys New York
$26
Smashbox Makeup AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
mariesbazaar
cgaray
cozy_curator
maraferreira
NARS Eyes Concealer/Shadow Base AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
torigonzales_
thestyleride
nextwithnita
danellaericson
Kevyn Aucoin Eye Makeup AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
absolutelyairs
miamiamine
meg_rossman
beautyandbeatitudes
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds