13 Drugstore Facial Moisturizers Your Skin Will Love
Whether your skin care regimen fills an entire medicine cabinet with steps one through 23 or it's practically nonexistent, there is one product that just about everyone on Planet Earth can get behind — a daily facial moisturizer. We challenge you to find a face that hasn't benefited from a little extra hydration every now and then . . . or every day, twice a day, if that's more your style. And you don't need a lavish cream with a mini marble spatula to get the job done, either! These drugstore favorites are moisturizers even Ms. Fancy Pants can slather on with a smile. Read on to see our picks.
Oil-Free Acne Moisturizer Pink Grapefruit - 4 oz
$6.49
DermaControl Oil Control Moisturizer SPF 30
$18.99
Daily Protective Facial Lotion SPF30 4oz
$4.99
Complete Lotion All Day Moisturizer with SPF 15 for Normal Skin
$9.49
Radiant Boost Restorative Facial Oil
$15.99
Yes to Coconut Ultra Hydrating Facial Souffle Moisturizer
$14.99 $9.89
Lait-crème Concentrate, 30ml - Colorless
$16
