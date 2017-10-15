 Skip Nav
14 Face Mists That Are More Than Just Canned Water

You know the way people obsessively reapply lip balm throughout the day? That's me, but with face mists. Ever since I started experimenting with various mists last Summer, I've become fully addicted to that refreshing burst of rose water, essential oils, and whatever else they're putting in those magical little bottles.

While some sprays are literally just canned water, there's a whole range of products that actually deliver a noticeable, hydrating glow, which will really come in handy during festival season and the hot Summer months. Keep reading for some of our favorites.

Glossier Soothing Face Mist
Ren Flash Defence Anti-Pollution Mist
Mario Badescu Facial Spray
Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist
Natura Bisse Citric Revitalizing Spray
Milk Makeup Face Mist
Juice Beauty Hydrating Mist
Tarte Marine Boosting Mist
Kora Organics Energizing Citrus Mist
Aesop Immediate Moisture Facial Hydrosol
Caudalie Organic Grape Water
Kate Somerville Hydrating Firming Mist
La Mer The Mist
Jurlique Rosewater Balancing Mist
