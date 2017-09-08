 Skip Nav
These Are the 10 Hottest Fall 2017 Haircuts, According to Celebrity Stylists
Run, Don't Walk, to Sephora — 'Cause You NEED These 5 Fenty by Rihanna Products!

Before you share a "take my money" meme on Instagram regarding everything you want to buy from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, take a deep breath. Then, let me help you edit down your checkout cart. After going to an exclusive preview for the buzzy line and testing the products on myself, I am here to be your shopping guide.

The good news is most of the line is pretty outstanding. I'd go as far as to say it's the best celebrity beauty line I've seen in years. For one, Rihanna made it feel truly inclusive with 40 foundation shades and 30 shade and concealer cream stick options. And the more colorful products are playful and shimmery, all inspired by Rihanna's own style. We're talking purple holographic highlighter, a pigmented gold pressed powder, and vibrant red-orange multiuse sticks.

You can learn about the entire collection here — or just keep reading for the five products you need now. Yes, run — RUN — to Sephora!

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Ginger Binge/ Moscow Mule
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna in Trophy Wife
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick in Sinamon
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick in Unicorn
