These Are the 10 Best Foundations, According to Celebrity Makeup Artists

Best Foundations According to Makeup Artists

These Are the 10 Best Foundations, According to Celebrity Makeup Artists

If you want to improve your makeup game, the key is to start with a good foundation. For many, that's easier said than done. Shade matching and finding that unicorn formula — the one that looks like a better version of your skin instead of a cakey mask — can seem impossible. To help make the search for Mr. Right Foundation easier, we took these challenges to the pros in hopes of separating the flaky from the flawless. Read on for some of the ones they and their celebrity clients have come to love.

Laura Mercier Oil-Free Tinted Moisturizer
Laura Mercier Oil-Free Tinted Moisturizer

"I love this product! Its creamy consistency allows for easy application and blending, and it offers sheer coverage with oil control and a semimatte finish. Plus, there's great color selection for a wide range of skin tones." — Francesca Roman

Avon Ideal Flawless Invisible Coverage Liquid Foundation
Avon Ideal Flawless Invisible Coverage Liquid Foundation

"This is one of my favorite foundations because it creates a flawless canvas for me to work off of. It's lightweight, gives just the right amount of coverage, and still allows the skin to breathe." — Lauren Andersen

Pür Cosmetics 4-in-1 Liquid Foundation
Pür Cosmetics 4-in-1 Liquid Foundation

"I live for this foundation! The color ranges are extremely competitive with other luxury brands and I've used it on so many of my clients. It has a rich, smooth texture, blends really well, and provides the perfect amount of coverage without overcaking — definitely one of my go-to products." — Saisha Beecham

Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick
Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick

"The stick application makes this perfect for when you're on the go. Not only is it mess-free, but the formula offers full coverage (essentially like a concealer), goes on silky, and buffs into the skin like butter! The line's color range is also amazing — it has you covered on every end of the spectrum!" — Alison Christian

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation
Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation

"This foundation is still the gold standard. You can work it as sheer or opaque as you desire. It sets to a glorious, dewy finish and stays color-true as long as you wear it. Unbeatable!" — Erin Ayanian Monroe

MAC Face and Body Foundation
MAC Face and Body Foundation

"This supersheer foundation, which has become a cult favorite, has a watery texture that can offer the lightest of coverage. It also dries down and can be built up if you'd like more. It mimics the skin's texture, offering the perfect veil of pigment. It's best applied with a flat nylon brush (like MAC's #191) and is good for all skin types." — Ashleigh Ciucci

Charlotte Tilbury Light Wonder Foundation
Charlotte Tilbury Light Wonder Foundation

"This goes on so smooth and light like a tinted moisturizer, but adds an amazing amount of coverage like a full-coverage foundation. It's definitely my go-to for clients right now." — Joy Fennell

Marc Jacobs Beauty Genius Gel Super-Charged Oil-Free Foundation
Marc Jacobs Beauty Genius Gel Super-Charged Oil-Free Foundation

"This provides both lightweight and 24-hour wear, all while leaving the skin with a beautiful soft matte. It's my go-to for a flawless, airbrushed finish." — Gilbert Soliz

Chanel Perfection Lumière Velvet
Chanel Perfection Lumière Velvet

"This foundation creates a matte finish with thin, velvety consistency. I love how the liquid delivers without looking cakey (unlike many alternatives out there) or feeling heavy." — Roman

Nars All Day Luminous Weightless Foundation
Nars All Day Luminous Weightless Foundation

"Good matte foundations are hard to find, as they're usually too drying or too heavy for real-life wearability. This superpigmented, superlightweight formula packs a punch with the smallest pump. It gives an airbrushed effect to the skin, while still being touchable. It sets to a satin-matte finish that looks flawless and natural. It's best applied with a Beautyblender (with all the water squeezed out!) and is great for normal to oily skin." — Ciucci

Kat Von D Lock-It Foundation
Kat Von D Lock-It Foundation

"This product is highly-pigmented, waterproof, and provides full coverage with a matte finish that lasts 24 hours. I also love mixing it with the Kat Von D Lock-It Hydrating Primer ($32) for a more lightweight, dewy finish." — Erik Soto

