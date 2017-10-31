9 Hair Products the Pros Swear By

New drugstore and designer hair products seem to be popping up every day. Great news, except that it would be nearly impossible (both when it comes to time and cost) to test-drive everything and figure out what works best. That's why we're talking to none other than hairstylists, who have built their careers off of knowing their stuff, to help us pick the real winners. From the flexible, buildable hairspray that turned the beauty industry on its head to the conditioner of your curly-haired dreams (and a few solutions for thinning hair along the way), read on for cleansing and styling products the experts we spoke to deem worthy enough not only for their clients but also for their own locks.