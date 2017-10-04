The Tarte Palette of Your Dreams + 23 More Holiday 2017 Beauty Launches

September and October are when the key players in the beauty industry start breaking out some of their biggest, baddest, and quickest-to-sell-out products, and because we quite literally couldn't contain ourselves, we've convinced some of our favorite brands to give us a sneak peek at all the glory that's to come. From that Tarte palette we foreshadowed (yes, it's that wonderful) to the Jo Malone set representing all of your beauty #housegoals, and plenty of snowflake and snowman-clad, limited-edition goodies in between, read on for 24 items we'll be adding to our holiday lists. The good news: some of it's already hitting stores. Merry Autumn!