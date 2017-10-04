 Skip Nav
The Tarte Palette of Your Dreams + 23 More Holiday 2017 Beauty Launches

September and October are when the key players in the beauty industry start breaking out some of their biggest, baddest, and quickest-to-sell-out products, and because we quite literally couldn't contain ourselves, we've convinced some of our favorite brands to give us a sneak peek at all the glory that's to come. From that Tarte palette we foreshadowed (yes, it's that wonderful) to the Jo Malone set representing all of your beauty #housegoals, and plenty of snowflake and snowman-clad, limited-edition goodies in between, read on for 24 items we'll be adding to our holiday lists. The good news: some of it's already hitting stores. Merry Autumn!

Fresh Best of Beauty Bundle
Dior Beauty Diorific Vernis Liner
Too Faced Boss Lady Beauty Agenda Makeup Collection
The Limited Edition Beachwaver Pro 1.25" With Swarovski Crystals
NYX Lippie Countdown
Josie Maran Fragrance Set
H2O+ Luxe Upon a Time Set
Julep Lip Kaleidoscope
Broo Craft Beer Shampoo & Conditioner Gift Set
House of Jo Malone London
Oribe Dry Styling Set
L'Occitane Pure Shea Set of 5 Gift Tins
Peter Thomas Roth Peter's Picks For the Girl
Pinrose 7-Piece Rollerball Fragrance Discovery Set
R+Co Day + Night Set
Stila Star-Studded Eight Stay-All-Day Liquid Lipstick Set
T3 Single Pass Luxe 1" Flat Iron
Tarte Magic Star Collector's Set
Laura Mercier Sweet Temptations Ambre Vanille Luxe Body Collection
Wander Beauty Prone to Winter Kit
The Vintage Cosmetic Company Advent Calendar
Dermalogica Daily Skin Health Double-Cleanse Duo
NARSissist Velvet Lip Glide Set
Cochine Scented Candle in Juniper & Ginger
