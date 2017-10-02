 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The 7 Best Lip Colors For Fall, All Approved by Beauty Editors

Shopping for a new Fall eye shadow palette online? Easy. You know some of the shades will work. But picking the perfect lip color without actually trying it? Not so much. Lipstick shopping is like jeans shopping: it's difficult to know what will fit (your skin tone, in this case). To help make it easier on you, we've tested the season's new lip hues to round up the best. Here, you can see what the colors look like on to know if they're worth adding to your cart. Plus, we break down ingredients, applicators, and more!

Victoria's Secret Velvet Matte Cream Lip Stain in "Love"
$14
Buy Now
Julep It's Whipped in "Bisou"
$20
Buy Now
Victoria's Secret Velvet Matte Cream Lip Stain in "Love"
Victoria's Secret Velvet Matte Cream Lip Stain in "Love"
NYC Slip Tease Full-Color Lip Oil in "I Woke Up Like This"
NYC Slip Tease Full Color Lip Oil in "I Woke Up Like This"
Nars Audacious Lipstick in "Kirat"
Nars Audacious Lipstick in "Kirat"
Julep It's Whipped in "Bisou"
Julep It's Whipped in "Bisou"
Urban Decay Vice Lipstick in "Hideaway"
Urban Decay Vice Lipstick in "Hideaway"
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Luminous Lipstick in "Bond Girl"
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Luminous Modern-Matte Lipstick in "Bond Girl"
Bite Beauty Matte Crème Lip Crayon in "Liquorice"
Bite Beauty Matte Crème Lip Crayon in "Liquorice"
Start Slideshow
Beauty Product ReviewFall BeautyBeauty ProductBeauty ShoppingEditor's PickLipstickMakeup
Shop More
Urban Decay Lipstick SHOP MORE
Urban Decay
'Vice' Lipstick - 1993 (Cm)
from Nordstrom
$17
Urban Decay
Vice Liquid Lipstick - 1993
from Nordstrom
$18
Urban Decay
The Ultimate Pair Firebird & Jilted Lipstick & Pencil Duo - Firebird/jilted
from Nordstrom
$22
Urban Decay
Vice Liquid Lipstick
from Selfridges
$17
Urban Decay
The Ultimate Pair Bad Blood Lipstick & Pencil Duo - Bad Blood
from Nordstrom
$22
Sephora Lip Products SHOP MORE
Smashbox
Always On Matte Liquid Lipstick
from Sephora
$24
Stila
Stay All Day® Liquid Lipstick
from Sephora
$24
Smashbox
Always Sharp Lip Liner
from Sephora
$21
Too Faced
Lip Injection Glossy
from Sephora
$22
Too Faced
Melted Metal
from Sephora
$21
NARS Lipstick SHOP MORE
NARS
Audacious Lipstick - Lana
from Nordstrom
$34
NARS
Women's Semi Matte Lipstick
from Barneys New York
$28
NARS
Women's Satin Lipstick
from Barneys New York
$28
NARS
Audacious Lipstick - Angela
from Nordstrom
$34
NARS
Women's Satin Lipstick
from Barneys New York
$28
NARS Lipstick AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Makeup
These Are the Best No-Fail Lipsticks For Your Skin Tone
by Arianna Davis
Celebrity Makeup
These Are the Best Celebrity Makeup Looks of 2016
by Vivian Nunez
Holiday
POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide: 150+ Last-Minute Presents For Everyone on Your List
by Brittney Stephens
Holiday
27 Cool Gifts For Women in Their 30s
by Macy Cate Williams
Urban Decay Lipstick AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
35 Perfect Gifts For the Lip-Color-Lover in Your Life
by Alessandra Foresto
Summer Beauty
9 Lip Colors You Need This Summer as Modeled by Adriana Lima
by Alessandra Foresto
Makeup
Finally! The Red Lipstick Shade That's Just Right For You
by Alessandra Foresto
Disney
The Cutest Alice in Wonderland Gift Guide
by Tara Block
Charlotte Tilbury Lipstick AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Women
Think (Millennial) Pink! 51 Products You and Your BFFs Will Swoon Over
by Macy Cate Williams
Gifts For Women
31 Last Minute Valentine's Day Gifts That Women Actually Want
by Macy Cate Williams
Gift Guide
100+ Gifts For Everyone on Your Holiday List
by Alessandra Foresto
We Spy Style
How to Wear Black Overalls For Every Occasion!
by Allison McNamara
Sephora Lip Products AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Fitness Gear
25 Active Beauty Picks For Fitness Enthusiasts
by Kristin Granero
Mother's Day
50 Mother's Day Gifts Under $50 That Will Have Her Feeling Like a Queen
by Celia Fernandez
Selena Gomez
Here's How to Copy Selena Gomez's Nude Lipstick Look
by Alessandra Foresto
makeup
Mad About Matte: 14 Lip Glosses With Serious Staying Power
by Emily Orofino
Urban Decay Lipstick AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
prettyinthepines
allthingstaylored
polkadotsandgin
101thingsilove
Sephora Lip Products AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
youngcosmopolite
sydneysdiary
moreofmorg
kristisarvadi
NARS Lipstick AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
amandaafaber
amy_cbandbp
jennrog
stronglystyled
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds