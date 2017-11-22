Find Your Signature Scent Using Your Zodiac Sign

We rely on our horoscope for everything from love advice to hairstyle ideas. You can also link your zodiac sign to your signature scent. All those personality traits from the astrology calendar can lead you to the the right blend of notes for your mood. We enlisted the help of Anne Nelson Sanford, perfumer and founder of LURKbeauty, to determine which perfume ingredients best fit each sign. Keep reading to get Sanford's in-depth recommendations from Gemini's lavender love to Capricorn's jasmine affinity. Plus, we also give you a few suggestions of what to shop based on your birth month.