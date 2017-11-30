 Skip Nav
12 Cult Products From the Body Shop That You Need to Try at Least Once
12 Cult Products From the Body Shop That You Need to Try at Least Once

Ever since it was founded in 1976, The Body Shop has made a name for itself by offering a wide range of high-performing, budget-friendly hair care, skin care, body care, and cosmetics. But perhaps even bigger than its offerings — and another draw for consumers — is its heart. It was the first global beauty brand to take a stand against animal testing in cosmetics and takes measures to ensure products stay 100 percent cruelty-free and vegetarian (a portion are also vegan!).

The Body Shop also has a vested interest in preserving the environments from which its ingredients are sourced, using proceeds to help restore rainforests and habitats and striving to be the world's most ethical and truly sustainable global business. (Did we mention that the products are also really good, smell delicious, and are completely habit-forming?)

From the liquid peel that sold out everywhere at launch to the lip and cheek stain celebs can't get enough of, read on for some of the brand's most innovative and beloved products. Once you try them, you'll see what all the brand's hype is all about.

The Body Shop Drops of Youth Liquid Peel
$25
from thebodyshop.com
Buy Now
The Body Shop Banana Shampoo and Conditioner
$8
from thebodyshop.com
Buy Now
The Body Shop Tea Tree Skin Clearing Facial Wipes
$15
from thebodyshop.com
Buy Now
The Body Shop All-in-One Face Base
$22
from thebodyshop.com
Buy Now
The Body Shop Almond Milk and Honey Bath Milk
$15
from thebodyshop.com
Buy Now
The Body Shop Shea Body Butter
$7
from thebodyshop.com
Buy Now
The Body Shop Satsuma Shower Gel
$5
from thebodyshop.com
Buy Now
The Body Shop Peppermint Intensive Cooling Foot Rescue
$18
from thebodyshop.com
Buy Now
The Body Shop White Musk Eau De Parfum
$24
from thebodyshop.com
Buy Now
The Body Shop Vitamin E Overnight Serum-in-Oil
$27
from thebodyshop.com
Buy Now
The Body Shop Spa of the World Hawaiian Kukui Cream
$36
from thebodyshop.com
Buy Now
The Body Shop Lip and Cheek Stain
$7
from thebodyshop.com
Buy Now
