12 Cult Products From the Body Shop That You Need to Try at Least Once

Ever since it was founded in 1976, The Body Shop has made a name for itself by offering a wide range of high-performing, budget-friendly hair care, skin care, body care, and cosmetics. But perhaps even bigger than its offerings — and another draw for consumers — is its heart. It was the first global beauty brand to take a stand against animal testing in cosmetics and takes measures to ensure products stay 100 percent cruelty-free and vegetarian (a portion are also vegan!).

The Body Shop also has a vested interest in preserving the environments from which its ingredients are sourced, using proceeds to help restore rainforests and habitats and striving to be the world's most ethical and truly sustainable global business. (Did we mention that the products are also really good, smell delicious, and are completely habit-forming?)

From the liquid peel that sold out everywhere at launch to the lip and cheek stain celebs can't get enough of, read on for some of the brand's most innovative and beloved products. Once you try them, you'll see what all the brand's hype is all about.