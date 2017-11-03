21 of the Best Red Lipsticks Ever, According to Our Instagram Followers

For beauty junkies, finding the perfect red lipstick is like finding true love: you just know when you've found "the one." From finish and pigment to undertones, there's a lot that goes into picking the quintessential red. To help those still looking for theirs (or for those just looking to hoard more lipsticks), we've rounded up the best rouge lip colors according to our makeup-obsessed Instagram followers. Keep reading to see what they're loving, and tell us your favorite red lipstick in the comments here!