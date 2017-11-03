 Skip Nav
12 Gift Sets You Can't Miss From Sephora's Holiday Collection
21 of the Best Red Lipsticks Ever, According to Our Instagram Followers

For beauty junkies, finding the perfect red lipstick is like finding true love: you just know when you've found "the one." From finish and pigment to undertones, there's a lot that goes into picking the quintessential red. To help those still looking for theirs (or for those just looking to hoard more lipsticks), we've rounded up the best rouge lip colors according to our makeup-obsessed Instagram followers. Keep reading to see what they're loving, and tell us your favorite red lipstick in the comments here!

Urban Decay Vice Lipstick in F Bomb
Nars Velvet Matte Lip Pencil In Cruella
Bobbi Brown Luxe Lip Color in Parisian Red
Mac Cosmetics Retro Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo
Pat McGrath Labs Matte Trance Lipstick in Elson
Lipstick Queen Velvet Rope Lipstick in Black Tie
Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick in Beso
Dior Rouge Lipstick in 999
Maybelline Color Sensational Lip Color in Red Revival
Tom Ford Lip Color in Cherry Lush
Revlon Matte Lipstick Really Red
Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture Lipstick in 1 Le Rouge
Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Lips in Screen Siren
Too Faced Melted Matte Liquid Lipstick in Lady Balls
L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Matte Lip Color in 102
Smashbox Always On Matte Liquid Lipstick
NYX Cosmetics Liquid Suede Lip Cream Lipstick in Cherry Skies
Jeffree Star Liquid Lipstick in Redrum
Lime Crime Matte Velvetines in Red Rose
Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Lipstick in Gazpacho
Dolce & Gabbana Matte Lipstick in Lover
