The 9 Best Texturizing Sprays That Will Give You Model-Off-Duty Hair

If you've always been hesitant to try a texturizing spray on your hair, now is the time to branch out. Summer is great time to experiment with styles without the rain and wind that comes with Winter. Consider the product a marriage between dry shampoo and hairspray — it's meant to revitalize and give your hair a little extra oompf if it's lacking body. Texturizing spray can be used throughout the day: in the morning to create volume, as a midday pick-me-up to give life to flat hair and even to smell nice (depending on the brand you get, they usually have a perfume-like scent). Just spray it all over (not just at the roots), scrunch or fluff your hair to define it, and you're done. You won't believe how much of a difference it makes — the thickness is visibly noticeable. Take a look at our favorite texturizing sprays and try one for yourself. Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray This Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray ($11) is infused with argan oil to give your hair texture and shine. It has a nice hold to it as well, so you can keep your style intact without making your hair feel crunchy or stiff. The spray is versatile — you can also use it as a foundation primer to keep hair in place when styling top knots. Ulta Eva NYC Surfs Up! Texture Spray The Eva NYC Surfs Up! Texture Spray ($12) will help define your waves. The lightweight formula adds volume and long-lasting texture. It also includes vitamin C and fatty acids that provide hair with nourishment. Kenra Platinum Dry Texture Spray 6 We love the flowery smell of the Kenra Platinum Dry Texture Spray ($22). The brand is known for creating fuller hair, and according to the site, the product is believed to increase fullness up to 278 percent. Additionally, you'll get a matte finish from this product without drying out your head. Ouai Texturizing Hair Spray This Ouai Texturizing Spray ($26) also has hairspray in it, so it will give you some extra hold. It absorbs oil and refreshes hair while adding that gritty texture that creates a beachy look. It works well on all hair types, so don't hesitate to test it out. This one has a fragrance containing notes of Italian bergamot, water lily, and white musk if you're looking for something with a scent. Not Your Mother's Double Take Dry Finish Texture Spray If you like tousled curls, finish off your style with Not Your Mother's Double Take Dry Finish Texture Spray ($6). The formula is infused with quinoa, keratin, silk, and aloe leaf juice — all ingredients that are known to maintain strong hair. We like this pick because it gives your hair movement, too. R+Co Trophy Shine Texture Spray This R+Co Trophy Shine Texture Spray ($29) contains clay that removes excess oils from your hair. Major win. It also includes sea kale, which can keep your hair moisturized. On top of that, it's infused with vitamins A, B, D, and E, so basically you're building stronger hair when you use this. Kristin Ess Dry Finish Working Texture Spray Create a lived-in look with this Kristin Ess Dry Finish Working Texture Spray ($14). It contains Zip-Up Technology, which has been known to strengthen split ends and smooth damaged cuticles. It can also protect hair color from fading. Just spray a thin veil over your head and you'll be all set. Oribe Women's Dry Texturizing Spray Treat your hair to a luxurious makeover when you spritz Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray ($22) on it. The clear formula contains polymers that can absorb any sitting at your roots, which is a huge bonus. Generously spray this on any areas of your hair that seem limp or greasy, or even if you're looking to give your hair a nice scent — Oribe is known for its intoxicating musky smell. SHOW Beauty Premiere Working Texture Spray If you use a lot of hot tools, consider picking up SHOW Beauty Premiere Working Texture Spray ($35). It contains Kerazyme, which is known to acts as a thermal protectant. It is also formulated with natural volcanic ash and wheat amino acids — both ingredients work hard to give you tons of volume.