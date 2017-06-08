The 9 Best Texturizing Sprays That Will Give You Model-Off-Duty Hair

If you've always been hesitant to try a texturizing spray on your hair, now is the time to branch out. Summer is great time to experiment with styles without the rain and wind that comes with Winter. Consider the product a marriage between dry shampoo and hairspray — it's meant to revitalize and give your hair a little extra oompf if it's lacking body.



Texturizing spray can be used throughout the day: in the morning to create volume, as a midday pick-me-up to give life to flat hair and even to smell nice (depending on the brand you get, they usually have a perfume-like scent). Just spray it all over (not just at the roots), scrunch or fluff your hair to define it, and you're done. You won't believe how much of a difference it makes — the thickness is visibly noticeable. Take a look at our favorite texturizing sprays and try one for yourself.



