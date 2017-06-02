6/02/17 6/02/17 POPSUGAR Beauty Hair Best Travel-Size Beauty Products 10 Beauty Minis You Need to Pack in Your Thanksgiving Travel Bag June 2, 2017 by Emily Orofino 156 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Packing is kind of a nightmare, especially if you're a beauty-lover. You have an intense fear of checking your products (what if the airline loses them?!). But miniature swag is just never as good as full-size . . . or is it? We scoured the Internet for the best beautifying goodies in travel-size packaging, so you never have to feel less than gorgeous on the go. Even better, they're all $10 or less. Shop Brands Fresh · EOS · Kiehl's · Living Proof · Klorane · Dermalogica · Sephora · Drybar Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography Fresh Seaberry Restorative Body Cream If your skin is feeling dryer than an overcooked holiday turkey, Fresh Seaberry Restorative Body Cream ($10) will be your suitcase's best friend. Apricot kernel seed and seaberry oils soothe your parched skin in no time. Fresh Seaberry Restorative Body Cream $27 from Sephora Buy Now See more Fresh Body Lotions & Creams Eos Hand Lotion Everyone loves Eos lip balms, but the brand's Travel-Size Everyday Hand Lotion ($2) is ace for carrying in your purse for on-the-go moisture. EOS Travel Size Everyday Hand Lotion $0 from Ulta Buy Now See more EOS Hand Treatments Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser Just because you're on vacation doesn't mean you should necessarily skimp on your cleansing regimen. Kiehl's Ultra Facial Travel Cleanser ($10) will keep your complexion in tip-top shape. Kiehl's Travel-Size Ultra Facial Cleanser, 2.5 oz. $10 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Kiehl's Face Cleansers Living Proof Frizz Conditioner Keep your strands moisturized and frizz-free with Living Proof Frizz Conditioner Travel Size ($10). It's silicone-free, which means no weighing down your hair. Living Proof No Frizz Conditioner $10 from Sephora Buy Now See more Living Proof Lightweight Conditioner Klorane Oat Milk Dry Shampoo Eco-friendly and volumizing, Klorane Oat Milk Dry Shampoo Travel Size ($9) is perfect for the frequent traveler in all of us. Klorane Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk, 50ml - one size $10 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Klorane Dry Hair Shampoo The Body Shop Mini Shea Body Scrub Keep your legs and arms silky smooth by bringing your exfoliant with you. The Body Shop Mini Shea Body Scrub ($7) moisturizes while sloughing off dead skin cells. The Body Shop Mini Shea Body Scrub $7 from thebodyshop-usa.com Buy Now Macadamia Natural Oil Deep Repair Masque Keep your hair in prime condition, even when you're traveling, with Macadamia Natural Oil Travel-Size Deep Repair Masque ($3). Macadamia Natural Oil Travel-Size Deep Repair Masque $3 from haircareandbeauty.com Buy Now Dermalogica Travel Size Multi-Active Toner Toner is a beauty essential, and Dermalogica's Travel Size Multi-Active Toner ($10) is alcohol-free, meaning it won't dry you out while you're traveling. Dermalogica Travel Size Multi-Active Toner $10.50 from Ulta Buy Now See more Dermalogica Face Toners Sephora Push and Pop Travel Pop-Up Brush Forget packing your full-size brush. Sephora's Push and Pop Travel Pop-Up Brush ($8) will detangle your strands without crowding your bag and even fits multiple hair ties in the lid. Sephora Push & Pop Travel Pop-up Brush $8 from Sephora Buy Now See more Sephora Brushes & Combs Drybar Sake Bomb Shampoo While traveling, you need a shampoo that'll whip your hair in shape. Drybar Sake Bomb Shampoo ($9) nourishes and adds shine, leaving you with strong, enviable strands. Drybar Sake Bomb Shampoo $24 from Sephora Buy Now See more Drybar Normal Hair Shampoo Share this post HairSkin CareTravel