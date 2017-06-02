10 Beauty Minis You Need to Pack in Your Thanksgiving Travel Bag

Packing is kind of a nightmare, especially if you're a beauty-lover. You have an intense fear of checking your products (what if the airline loses them?!). But miniature swag is just never as good as full-size . . . or is it? We scoured the Internet for the best beautifying goodies in travel-size packaging, so you never have to feel less than gorgeous on the go. Even better, they're all $10 or less.