 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
10 Beauty Minis You Need to Pack in Your Thanksgiving Travel Bag

Best Travel-Size Beauty Products

10 Beauty Minis You Need to Pack in Your Thanksgiving Travel Bag

Packing is kind of a nightmare, especially if you're a beauty-lover. You have an intense fear of checking your products (what if the airline loses them?!). But miniature swag is just never as good as full-size . . . or is it? We scoured the Internet for the best beautifying goodies in travel-size packaging, so you never have to feel less than gorgeous on the go. Even better, they're all $10 or less.

Shop Brands
Fresh · EOS · Kiehl's · Living Proof · Klorane · Dermalogica · Sephora · Drybar
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography
Fresh Seaberry Restorative Body Cream
Fresh Seaberry Restorative Body Cream

If your skin is feeling dryer than an overcooked holiday turkey, Fresh Seaberry Restorative Body Cream ($10) will be your suitcase's best friend. Apricot kernel seed and seaberry oils soothe your parched skin in no time.

Fresh
Seaberry Restorative Body Cream
$27
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Fresh Body Lotions & Creams
Eos Hand Lotion
Eos Hand Lotion

Everyone loves Eos lip balms, but the brand's Travel-Size Everyday Hand Lotion ($2) is ace for carrying in your purse for on-the-go moisture.

EOS
Travel Size Everyday Hand Lotion
$0
from Ulta
Buy Now See more EOS Hand Treatments
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser

Just because you're on vacation doesn't mean you should necessarily skimp on your cleansing regimen. Kiehl's Ultra Facial Travel Cleanser ($10) will keep your complexion in tip-top shape.

Kiehl's
Travel-Size Ultra Facial Cleanser, 2.5 oz.
$10
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Kiehl's Face Cleansers
Living Proof Frizz Conditioner
Living Proof Frizz Conditioner

Keep your strands moisturized and frizz-free with Living Proof Frizz Conditioner Travel Size ($10). It's silicone-free, which means no weighing down your hair.

Living Proof
No Frizz Conditioner
$10
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Living Proof Lightweight Conditioner
Klorane Oat Milk Dry Shampoo
Klorane Oat Milk Dry Shampoo

Eco-friendly and volumizing, Klorane Oat Milk Dry Shampoo Travel Size ($9) is perfect for the frequent traveler in all of us.

Klorane
Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk, 50ml - one size
$10
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Klorane Dry Hair Shampoo
The Body Shop Mini Shea Body Scrub
The Body Shop Mini Shea Body Scrub

Keep your legs and arms silky smooth by bringing your exfoliant with you. The Body Shop Mini Shea Body Scrub ($7) moisturizes while sloughing off dead skin cells.

The Body Shop Mini Shea Body Scrub
$7
from thebodyshop-usa.com
Buy Now
Macadamia Natural Oil Deep Repair Masque
Macadamia Natural Oil Deep Repair Masque

Keep your hair in prime condition, even when you're traveling, with Macadamia Natural Oil Travel-Size Deep Repair Masque ($3).

Macadamia Natural Oil Travel-Size Deep Repair Masque
$3
from haircareandbeauty.com
Buy Now
Dermalogica Travel Size Multi-Active Toner
Dermalogica Travel Size Multi-Active Toner

Toner is a beauty essential, and Dermalogica's Travel Size Multi-Active Toner ($10) is alcohol-free, meaning it won't dry you out while you're traveling.

Dermalogica
Travel Size Multi-Active Toner
$10.50
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Dermalogica Face Toners
Sephora Push and Pop Travel Pop-Up Brush
Sephora Push and Pop Travel Pop-Up Brush

Forget packing your full-size brush. Sephora's Push and Pop Travel Pop-Up Brush ($8) will detangle your strands without crowding your bag and even fits multiple hair ties in the lid.

Sephora
Push & Pop Travel Pop-up Brush
$8
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Brushes & Combs
Drybar Sake Bomb Shampoo
Drybar Sake Bomb Shampoo

While traveling, you need a shampoo that'll whip your hair in shape. Drybar Sake Bomb Shampoo ($9) nourishes and adds shine, leaving you with strong, enviable strands.

Drybar
Sake Bomb Shampoo
$24
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Drybar Normal Hair Shampoo
HairSkin CareTravel
Shop Story
Read Story
Fresh
Seaberry Restorative Body Cream
from Sephora
$27
EOS
Travel Size Everyday Hand Lotion
from Ulta
$0
Kiehl's
Travel-Size Ultra Facial Cleanser, 2.5 oz.
from Neiman Marcus
$10
Living Proof
No Frizz Conditioner
from Sephora
$10
Klorane
Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk, 50ml - one size
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$10
The Body Shop Mini Shea Body Scrub
from thebodyshop-usa.com
$7
Macadamia Natural Oil Travel-Size Deep Repair Masque
from haircareandbeauty.com
$3
Dermalogica
Travel Size Multi-Active Toner
from Ulta
$10.50
Sephora
Push & Pop Travel Pop-up Brush
from Sephora
$8
Drybar
Sake Bomb Shampoo
from Sephora
$24
Shop More
Dermalogica Face Toners SHOP MORE
Dermalogica
Multi-Active Toner
from Nordstrom
$39
Dermalogica
Clear Start Breakout Clearing All Over Toner
from Ulta
$20.50
Dermalogica
Travel Size Multi-Active Toner
from Ulta
$10.50
Dermalogica
Multi-Active Toner - 8.4oz
from Ulta
$39
Dermalogica
Antioxidant HydraMist - 5.1oz
from Ulta
$43
Living Proof Lightweight Conditioner SHOP MORE
Living Proof
Full Conditioner/2 oz.
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$10
Living Proof
No Frizz Conditioner/8 oz.
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$25
Living Proof
Full Conditioner/8 oz.
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$25
Living Proof
Full Conditioner
from Ulta
$25
Living Proof
No Frizz Conditioner
from Ulta
$59
Kiehl's Face Cleansers SHOP MORE
Kiehl's
Women's Ultra Facial Oil-Free Cleanser
from Barneys New York
$19.50
Kiehl's
Women's Rare Earth Deep Pore Daily Cleanser
from Barneys New York
$22.50
Kiehl's
Women's Facial Fuel Cleanser
from Barneys New York
$32
Kiehl's
Women's Ultra Facial Travel Cleanser
from Barneys New York
$10
Kiehl's
Women's Ultra Facial Cleanser
from Barneys New York
$19.50
Dermalogica Face Toners AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
jadorefashion
caitlinclairexo
caitlinclairexo
jadorefashion
Living Proof Lightweight Conditioner AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
thestoribook
justjackiee
girlgetglamorous
rcitystyle
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds