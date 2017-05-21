 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
10 Top-Selling Travel Items and Sets You Can Get at Sephora — Under $28
Long Hairstyles
High Ponytails Will Replace Topknots as the Go-to Updo For Summer 2017
Beauty Tips
The $4 and $5 Concealers That Make My Stubborn Under-Eye Circles Disappear
Selena Gomez
So This Is What Selena Gomez Looks Like Without Makeup
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 11  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
10 Top-Selling Travel Items and Sets You Can Get at Sephora — Under $28

We've all gotten stuck in the sample-size products section by the register at Sephora, browsing a little bit too long and letting at least five people go ahead of us before finally deciding to pay. Besides being just really adorably tiny, the travel-size items are the perfect primer for trying a new product or brand. The items are usually cheaper so you can test them before you splurge on the full-size item. And of course you can use them for all of your weekend jet-setting and local getaways as they are all TSA-approved. Keep reading to see which items you should grab on your next Sephora trip.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Beauty ShoppingSummer BeautySephoraBeauty ProductsMakeupSkin CareTravel
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Beauty News
21 Top Rated Products That Prove Sephora Collection Is the Sh*t
by Aimee Simeon
Too Faced Peach Perfect Palette
Beauty News
Oh Yes: Too Faced Just Announced the 1 Peach Product You Need!
by Terry Carter
How to Save Money at Sephora
Beauty Tips
18 Tips For Saving Big (Huge!) If You Love to Shop at Sephora
by Kristin Granero
Summer Beauty
by Chinea Rodriguez
Mom Writes Touching Letter to Sephora Sales Associate
Beauty News
Why 1 Mom Called Out a Sephora Employee After Shopping With Her Self-Conscious Teen Daughter
by Emily Orofino
Bestselling Foundations at Sephora 2017
Beauty Trends
You Haven't Lived Until You've Tried Sephora's 15 Bestselling Foundations
by Aimee Simeon
Sephora's Beauty Class For People Living With Cancer
Beauty News
Sephora Will Be Offering Free Makeup Classes to People Living With Cancer
by Kelsey Garcia
Best Sephora Brand Products Spring 2017
Sephora
These Are the 11 Best Sephora Brand Products We All Need For Spring 2017
by Monique Valeris
Pirates of the Caribbean Suite at Disneyland Hotel
Disney
by Tara Block
Marc Jacobs Coconut Bronzer Review
Summer Beauty
This New Marc Jacobs Bronzer Actually Smells Like Coconuts — and It's Amazing
by Lauren Levinson
MAC Cosmetics Hint of Colour Lip Oil
Beauty News
MAC Cosmetics Just Launched Color-Changing Lip Oils — but There's a Catch
by Emily Orofino
Driving Across the Country on a Budget
Summer
by Kathryn McLamb
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds