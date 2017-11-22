12 Intoxicating Unisex Fragrances That Make a Strong Case For Sharing

While I love Chloé just as much as the next girl, there's also something to be said about those intoxicatingly musky scents that just ooze passion — the type of fragrances that are not only attractive to men, but can also be worn by them. Consider sharing a fragrance with your significant other. Unisex scents with stronger, spicier notes do seem to be having a moment due to their versatility. Plus, they have the added bonus of being more cost effective if you split it with your boo. To help you decide on a signature (shared) scent, we've rounded up our favorites.