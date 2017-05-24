 Skip Nav
These Are The Best Selling Waterproof Mascaras at Ulta

The Best Waterproof Mascaras at Ulta

These Are The Best Selling Waterproof Mascaras at Ulta

These Are The Best Selling Waterproof Mascaras at Ulta

If you like wearing your makeup while swimming, preventing runny, raccoon-style under eyes is the ultimate Summer struggle. But if you're armed with the right waterproof mascara, you can dive on in without worrying about ruining your makeup. To find the best of what's available, we pored through reviews on Ulta. Here's what stood out to us.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Diggy Lloyd
Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Super Curling & Lifting Mascara
Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Super Curling & Lifting Mascara

The Mascara: Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Super Curling & Lifting Mascara ($24)

Why People Love It:. Here's one reviewer who loved that it's not flaky and it helped her get through the work by lasting all day long. "I have tried so many mascaras and this one is by far the best. I received a sample of it and I will be buying a full size once it comes out. After 8 hours of working my lashes were still long- I didn't even use a lash curler. It doesn't clump and it isn't flaky."

Benefit Cosmetics
Roller Lash Super Curling & Lifting Mascara
$24
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Benefit Cosmetics Mascara
Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara
Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara

The Mascara: Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara ($23)

Why People Love It: This reviewer loved both the original formulated version, and this waterproof edition. "This product by Two Faced is a token of great fortune. I am a loyal user, but before now, I had only used their original (non-waterproof) version. This one specifically is very resistant to any watery contact."

Too Faced
Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara
$23
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Too Faced Mascara
Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara
Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara

The Mascara: Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara ($9)

Why People Love It: This reviewer says that the wet formula helps avoid those pesky clumps. "This mascara is my everything. I'm a total mascara junkie and this mascara definitely ranks on top of my list. No clumping, lengthening, separating, it holds a curl and is smudge and flake-free."

Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara
$9
from ulta.com
Buy Now
Urban Decay Cannonball Ultra Waterproof Mascara
Urban Decay Cannonball Ultra Waterproof Mascara

The Mascara: Urban Decay Cannonball Ultra Waterproof Mascara ($20)

Why People Love It: Living up to it's name, this is perfect for swimming. One reviewer also gave a helpful mascara removing tip. "I love this mascara it is the best waterproof mascara I have ever used! Every time I've gone swimming with this bad boy on my lashes it stays in place doesn't flake, doesn't smudge. I don't come out of the water with raccoon eyes and best of all it holds the curl and separates the lashes. Its definitely worth the $20. I take it off using a little organic coconut oil."

Urban Decay
Cannonball Ultra Waterproof Mascara
$20
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Urban Decay Mascara
Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes! Clinically-Proven Natural Mascara
Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes! Clinically-Proven Natural Mascara

The Mascara: Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes! Clinically-Proven Natural Mascara ($23)

Why People Love It: If you have watery eyes, this reviewer can relate. "I absolutely love this mascara. It applies evenly, adds length, and is just instant drama. Plus, it's waterproof. I have chronically watery eyes, especially now that it's getting colder and the windier, so this mascara is a new daily must-have."

Tarte
Lights, Camera, Lashes! Clinically-Proven Natural Mascara- .24oz
$23
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Tarte Mascara
Smashbox Full Exposure Waterproof Mascara
Smashbox Full Exposure Waterproof Mascara

The Mascara: Smashbox Full Exposure Waterproof Mascara ($23)

Why People Love It: This reviewer has oily skin that often smudges her mascara, see what she had to say about it. "I have super oily skin (even my eyelids ) and most mascara smudges throughout the day onto my eyelids or under my eyes. Not this one! It stays put on my lashes. No smudging and no flaking."

Smashbox
Full Exposure Waterproof Mascara
$23
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Smashbox Mascara
CoverGirl LashBlast Fusion Mascara
CoverGirl LashBlast Fusion Mascara

The Mascara: CoverGirl LashBlast Fusion Mascara ($9)

Why People Love It: This reviewer says she feels confident going underwater wearing it. "I use this product anytime I am going in the water. It is truly waterproof. It lasts all day and doesn't go anywhere. I never have raccoon eyes at the beach."

Cover Girl
LashBlast Fusion Mascara
$8.99
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Cover Girl Mascara
BareMinerals Flawless Definition Mascara
BareMinerals Flawless Definition Mascara

The Mascara: BareMinerals Flawless Definition Mascara ($19)

Why People Love It: One reviewer wore this with a primer for even better results. "I pair this with a benefit eyelash primer, but this is easily the best mascara I've found. Great brush. Separates your lashes and lengthens them. Doesn't smudge or clump. And it lasts longer than a lot of other mascaras I've tried."

bareMinerals
Flawless Definition Mascara - Black
$19
from Ulta
Buy Now See more bareMinerals Mascara
Estée Lauder Little Black Primer
Estée Lauder Little Black Primer

The Mascara: Estée Lauder Little Black Primer ($25)

Why People Love It: Use this as a stand-alone product or like this reviewer add this primer to your current routine. "Before I discovered this primer, I was always disappointed with my lashes. No matter what I do, my lashes would not hold curls after I use curler and apply mascara. I lashes looked pretty for 10 minutes then it became stick straight. NO MORE! This product totally changed my mascara experience. I now get lash curls lasting all day. "

Estee Lauder
Little Black Primer - Tint. Amplify. Set.
$25
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Estee Lauder Mascara
Buxom Lash Waterproof Mascara
Buxom Lash Waterproof Mascara

The Mascara: Buxom Lash Waterproof Mascara ($20)

Why People Love It: This reviewer was able to get through a humidity-packed trip without smudging her eyes. "I have chronic panda eyes, and this is one of the very few mascaras that does not smudge under my eye. "

Buxom
Lash Waterproof Mascara
$20
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Buxom Mascara
Maybelline Lash Stiletto Ultimate Length Waterproof Mascara
Maybelline Lash Stiletto Ultimate Length Waterproof Mascara

The Mascara: Maybelline Lash Stiletto Ultimate Length Waterproof Mascara ($9)

Why People Love It: A great everyday product, this reviewer also gave a helpful mascara-removing tip. "My go-to everyday! Very waterproof and holds my stick-straight lashes up super well. You need a good makeup remover (I use Neutrogena) but it's easier to remove than most waterproof drugstore mascaras. I've taken naps consistently in this mascara and it looks completely the same when I wake up."

Maybelline
Lash Stiletto Ultimate Length Waterproof Mascara
$8.99
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Maybelline Mascara
Beauty ShopingSummerMascara
