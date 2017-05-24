These Are The Best Selling Waterproof Mascaras at Ulta

The Mascara: Urban Decay Cannonball Ultra Waterproof Mascara ($20)

Why People Love It: Living up to it's name, this is perfect for swimming. One reviewer also gave a helpful mascara removing tip. "I love this mascara it is the best waterproof mascara I have ever used! Every time I've gone swimming with this bad boy on my lashes it stays in place doesn't flake, doesn't smudge. I don't come out of the water with raccoon eyes and best of all it holds the curl and separates the lashes. Its definitely worth the $20. I take it off using a little organic coconut oil."