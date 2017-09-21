It Took Me Weeks to Find the Perfect Bridal Lipstick — but This Is It

It's funny the things you fixate on when you're planning a wedding. Two months before my big day, I was having a meltdown about which lipstick to wear. What product would last through a ceremony, pictures, toasts, dinner, and dancing — without getting all over my new husband's face? What formula will give me a matte finish without drying out my lips? What color won't draw all the attention to my lips but instead will highlight my natural beauty?

I spent hours of my life online (I'm not proud of this) trying to figure out what would be the best option, and finally I decided to try a little experiment. Over the course of the weeks leading up to my wedding, I would just try all the top contenders, documenting what stayed on. The ground rules:

I wanted a semineutral shade, but I was open to corals and pinks.

I would apply the lipstick at 8 a.m. and take pictures of the lipstick at noon (before lunch) and 4 p.m.

No touch-ups, reapplications, or secondary lip products. The product had to survive on its own.

Weeks later, I can confidently say I have the lipstick I'll be wearing to my wedding in my hot little hand and a better understanding of my most flattering selfie angles. Here are the best options on the market (this is only a small selection of the large batch I tested)!