 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
It Took Me Weeks to Find the Perfect Bridal Lipstick — but This Is It

It's funny the things you fixate on when you're planning a wedding. Two months before my big day, I was having a meltdown about which lipstick to wear. What product would last through a ceremony, pictures, toasts, dinner, and dancing — without getting all over my new husband's face? What formula will give me a matte finish without drying out my lips? What color won't draw all the attention to my lips but instead will highlight my natural beauty?

I spent hours of my life online (I'm not proud of this) trying to figure out what would be the best option, and finally I decided to try a little experiment. Over the course of the weeks leading up to my wedding, I would just try all the top contenders, documenting what stayed on. The ground rules:

  • I wanted a semineutral shade, but I was open to corals and pinks.
  • I would apply the lipstick at 8 a.m. and take pictures of the lipstick at noon (before lunch) and 4 p.m.
  • No touch-ups, reapplications, or secondary lip products. The product had to survive on its own.

Weeks later, I can confidently say I have the lipstick I'll be wearing to my wedding in my hot little hand and a better understanding of my most flattering selfie angles. Here are the best options on the market (this is only a small selection of the large batch I tested)!

Tom Ford Lip Color in Pink Dust
$54
Buy Now
Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Melancholia
$20
Buy Now
Tarte Color Splash Lipstick in Salt Lyfe
$21
Buy Now
Christian Louboutin Silky Satin in Bikini
$90
Buy Now
Tom Ford Lip Color in Pink Dust
Tom Ford Lip Color in Pink Dust
Hourglass Opaque Rouge in Rose
Hourglass Opaque Rouge in Rose
Nars Powermatte Lip Pigment in Walk This Way
Nars Powermatte Lip Pigment in Walk This Way
Givenchy Rouge Interdit Satin Lipstick in Rose Alibi
Givenchy Rouge Interdit Satin Lipstick in Rose Alibi
Bite Amuse Bouche Lipstick in Gingersnap
Bite Amuse Bouche Lipstick in Gingersnap
Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Melancholia
Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Melancholia
Tarte Color Splash Lipstick in Salt Lyfe
Tarte Color Splash Lipstick in Salt Lyfe
Make Up For Ever Artist Liquid Matte in Praline
Make Up For Ever Artist Liquid Matte in Praline
WINNER: Nars Powermatte Lip Pigment in Walk This Way
Honorable Mention: Christian Louboutin Silky Satin in Bikini
Honorable Mention: Lorac Pro Matte Lip Color in Pink
Start Slideshow
Beauty Product ReviewBeauty EssayWedding BeautyBeauty ShoppingLipstickBeauty ProductsWedding
Shop Story
Read Story
Tom Ford Lip Color in Pink Dust
from
$54
Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Melancholia
from
$20
Tarte Color Splash Lipstick in Salt Lyfe
from
$21
Christian Louboutin Silky Satin in Bikini
from
$90
Shop More
LORAC Lip Gloss SHOP MORE
LORAC
'Alter Ego' Lip Gloss - Ceo
from Nordstrom
$17
LORAC
Alter Ego Lip Gloss
from Kohl's
$17
LORAC
Alter Ego Matte Lipstick
from Kohl's
$18
LORAC
I Love Brunch Alter Ego Lip Gloss - Limited Edition
from Kohl's
$17
LORAC
PRO Matte Lip Color
from Kohl's
$18
Hourglass Lipstick SHOP MORE
Hourglass
Women's Opaque Rouge Liquid Lipstick
from Barneys New York
$28
Hourglass
Women's Opaque Rouge Liquid Lipstick
from Barneys New York
$28
Hourglass
Women's Opaque Rouge Liquid Lipstick - Aubergine
from Barneys New York
$28
Hourglass
Women's Opaque Rouge Liquid Lipstick - Muse
from Barneys New York
$28
Hourglass
Women's Opaque Rouge Liquid Lipstick
from Barneys New York
$28
Make Up For Ever Lip Products SHOP MORE
Make Up For Ever
Artist Liquid Matte Lipstick
from Sephora
$20
Make Up For Ever
Aqua Lip Waterproof Lipliner Pencil
from Sephora
$20
Make Up For Ever
Artist Rouge Lipstick
from Sephora
$22
Make Up For Ever
Aqua Rouge Liquid Lipstick
from Sephora
$24
Make Up For Ever
Artist Acrylip
from Sephora
$18
Sephora Lipstick AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Wedding
20 Classic and Unique "Something Blue" Ideas For Weddings
by Kate McKenna
Makeup
10 Latina-Owned Beauty Brands You Want to Get Your Hands On ASAP
by Vivian Nunez
Fitness Gear
20 Makeup Products That Won't Sweat Off at the Gym
by Kristin Granero
Gift Guide
35 Perfect Gifts For the Lip-Color-Lover in Your Life
by Alessandra Foresto
LORAC Lip Gloss AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
fashionshouldbefun
ninaerin18
ninaerin18
ninaerin18
Hourglass Lipstick AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
theteacherdiva
glam_karen
theteacherdiva
glam_karen
Make Up For Ever Lip Products AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
thestyleride
thestyleride
covet_thecovetedlife
thestyleride
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds