10 Awesomely Affordable Wet n Wild Products — Starting at Just $2!

Wet n Wild was my go-to brand as a broke, makeup-loving high school student. I loved that I could afford to try out a different shade of lipstick, and get a ton of eye shadow all on my very small budget. As I got older and tried more expensive brands, I kept finding my way back to many of my tried and true Wet n Wild products in my massive collection.

Although I always get a look of surprise when I recommend something so affordable to my friends, they always thank me. The products just work.

Before you decide to splurge on the next $40 highlighter, or $50 eyeshadow palette, consider picking up these (just as good) makeup items the next time you're at the drugstore.