The 7 Major Companies That Produce All Your Favorite Beauty Brands

We spend so much time agonizing over different brands and products in search of ones that perfectly fit our individual lifestyles, personalities, and beauty needs. So it might come as a surprise to find out that so many popular labels are owned by just a handful of companies.

From L'Oréal (mother of Kiehl's, Essie, and Urban Decay) to Proctor & Gamble (behind Aussie, Herbal Essences, and Secret), read on for seven megabrands that are dominating the beauty industry, along with the many brands that fall underneath them. MAC, Becca, and Too Faced might have more in common than you think.

L'Oréal
Coty Inc.
Unilever
Shiseido
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.
Johnson & Johnson
Procter & Gamble
