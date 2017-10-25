 Skip Nav
Exclusive: Meet the 2 New Inspiring Faces of CoverGirl — They're Not Who You Think!
Bite Beauty Mauvember Lipstick 2017

One of Bite Beauty's Buzziest Shades Is Coming Back — but Only For a Short Time

A post shared by Bite Beauty (@bitebeauty) on

In 2015 and 2016, Bite Beauty, purveyors of those beloved, creamy Amuse Bouche lipsticks that make applying color to your pout a near-religious experience, released a super-limited-edition shade for a great cause. After Bite founder Susanne Langmuir watched her father develop — and beat — prostate cancer, the businesswoman wanted to create a fun way for beauty junkies to support the men in their life.

Just as your male coworkers might grow out their beards in November (a ritual dubbed Movember) to raise awareness for the disease, Langmuir created an exclusive shade just for the occasion and pledged to donate all of the lippie's proceeds to men's health organizations. Of course, ladies and men can both rock the gorgeously versatile soft pink look, which is called Mauvember. The release only lasts for the month of November at Sephora before disappearing until the next year.

So if your supply of 2016's Mauvember is running low or you missed out on it completely, we're happy to report that it appears as if Bite is planning a restock. In an Instagram posted on Oct. 23, the brand showed off some purple and red powders with the caption, "Who's ready?" If you look at the shades' container, you can see "Mauvember" written on it.

We've reached out to Bite and will keep you updated on the status of this release, but one thing's for sure: this gorgeous neutral just might be the cure to your post-Halloween beauty hangover.

