DIY Blake Lively's Braids For the Ultimate Showstopping Style
Blake Lively has a monopoly on the best waves in Hollywood. Her signature loose style is too relaxed to be called curls yet too glam to be dubbed bed head. And whether it took her hairstylist hours to create or she was born this way, it always looks effortless coming down the red carpet. Her texture is so unique that we're just dubbing it "The Blake" — and it may just be more popular than "The Rachel."

Since doing this seemingly natural style can be trickier than it looks, we enlisted the help of celebrity pro and L'Anza ambassador Ammon Carver to unlock the secrets behind Blake's mane. Hint: having extensions and natural waves helps, but it's not a requirement. You'll also need to stock up on texturizing spray.

Then in classic Blake style, we switched it up into a bohemian braided updo — like that epic side plait from a few years ago — so you get two looks for the price of one.

Source: Benjamin Stone

Step 1: Rough-Dry
Step 2: Create Waves
Step 3: Add Texture
The Finished Look
The Finished Look
Blake's Original Waves
Step 1: Fishtail
Step 2: Loosen the Braid
Step 3: Seal the Plait
The Finished Look
Blake's Original Braid
