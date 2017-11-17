 Skip Nav
The Most Effective Dry Shampoo May Be Hiding in Your Makeup Bag

For the record, I would pretty much try any product, DIY miracle remedy, or voodoo ritual under the sun if it meant extending a good hair day an extra day (or three). So, when a close friend let me in on her little secret that It Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores Loose Powder ($24) — as in the makeup setting powder you likely already have in your beauty bag — was her favorite dry shampoo, I immediately started digging through my collection.

As soon as I came across the unsuspecting powder, I decided to put it through the greasy roots test. Read on to see how a lineup of dry-shampoo junkies, an expert stylist, and even the ladies at It Cosmetics have been using this overachieving powder to freshen their roots — with the before and after photos to prove it.

Tester 1: Before
Tester 1: After
Tester 2: Before
Tester 2: After
Tester 3: Before
Tester 3: After
Even the ladies at It Cosmetics can stand behind the added benefits of this multipurpose setting powder. "Not only is there zero white residue left behind, but it adds a sick amount of volume and I can go without washing my thin AF hair for twice as long," noted Erica Greenbaum, AVP. Her favorite way to apply it? "Just pour a small amount in your hands and rub it right in!" Are you convinced yet?
