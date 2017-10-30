Disney Fans Will Flip For This Makeup Artist's Incredible Transformations

Cartoon-Inspired Makeup From Instagram
You might think that face paint transformations are only for Halloween, but Instagram makeup guru Saraswati, aka QueenOfLuna, proves that intense makeovers are worthy of attempting any time of year. From Disney princesses to iconic comic book villains, the amateur artist's cosmetic undertakings and creative use of hijab seem to transform her into a living, breathing cartoon. Read on for some of her most incredible makeup masterpieces, then follow her on Instagram for even more beauty goodness!
