14 Adorable Beauty Gifts For Every Cat-Obsessed Friend on Your List

For the record, I have always been a dog person. But I'll admit, an impromptu cat adoption led by my boyfriend two years ago quickly turned into an absolute cat obsession. Drizzy (named in honor of the lyrical genius, Drake/not my idea) has been the gateway cat that opened my eyes to the daily cuteness overload that my cat-loving friends and co-workers would regularly gush over.

I finally understood. The obsession is real. Sometimes serious. And it's true that just about anything cat-related gives us the warm fuzzies inside. So in preparation for holiday gifting season, here's your cheat sheet for any of the cat-lovers on your nice list.

Take it from a recent cat-convert and professional beauty product tester: these are the holiday beauty gifts that will make your feline-loving friends' hearts melt. Every single time they use them. Which basically makes you the greatest gift giver of all time.