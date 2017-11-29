 Skip Nav
14 Adorable Beauty Gifts For Every Cat-Obsessed Friend on Your List
14 Adorable Beauty Gifts For Every Cat-Obsessed Friend on Your List

For the record, I have always been a dog person. But I'll admit, an impromptu cat adoption led by my boyfriend two years ago quickly turned into an absolute cat obsession. Drizzy (named in honor of the lyrical genius, Drake/not my idea) has been the gateway cat that opened my eyes to the daily cuteness overload that my cat-loving friends and co-workers would regularly gush over.

I finally understood. The obsession is real. Sometimes serious. And it's true that just about anything cat-related gives us the warm fuzzies inside. So in preparation for holiday gifting season, here's your cheat sheet for any of the cat-lovers on your nice list.

Take it from a recent cat-convert and professional beauty product tester: these are the holiday beauty gifts that will make your feline-loving friends' hearts melt. Every single time they use them. Which basically makes you the greatest gift giver of all time.

Urban Outfitters
Tabletop Cat Mirror
$16
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Mirrors
These four shimmering shadows
$18
from colourpop.com
Buy Now
Tangle Teezer
Hello Kitty Compact Styler Brush
$22
from Asos
Buy Now See more Tangle Teezer Brushes & Combs
this compact
$40
from holikaholika.ca
Buy Now
Make + Model
Women's Knit Eye Mask
$25
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Make + Model Women's Fashion
delicious soap trio
$28
from meowmeowtweet.com
Buy Now
Ulta Face Masks
SNP Cat Wrinkle Face Art Mask Sheet
$5
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Ulta Face Masks
adorable case
$15
from cvs.com
Buy Now
Sephora Lip Products
Too Cool For School Max in Pocket Lip Balm
$12
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Lip Products
metallic cosmetic bag
$13
from us.asos.com
Buy Now
decorative case
$8
from beautybay.com
Buy Now
Katy Perry
Meow! By Eau de Parfum Women's Spray Perfume - 3.4 fl oz
$15.79
from Target
Buy Now See more Katy Perry Fragrances
cat-inspired false lashes
$3
from alibaba.com
Buy Now
