Everyone Brought Their Beauty A-Game to the 2017 Emmy Awards Red Carpet

Sure, we can't wait to celebrate our favorite shows like Big Little Lies, Stranger Things, and The Crown at the 2017 Emmy Awards, but let's be real — beauty junkies' hearts belong to the red carpet hair and makeup looks. With stars like Priyanka Chopra, Issa Rae, and Nicole Kidman all making appearances, it's safe to say that L.A.'s Microsoft Theater is the most glamorous place to be on Sept. 17. Read on for the best hair and makeup looks from the 2017 Emmy Awards.