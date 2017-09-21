Charlotte Tilbury's Dreamy New Eye Shadow Palette Is Here — for 1 Day Only

I don't consider myself much of an eye shadow girl. That may be because I'm totally clueless when it comes to expert blending, cut creases, and all that magic I admire on Instagram. But, as soon as I saw Charlotte Tilbury's new Instant Eye Palette ($75) I knew even an amateur like me couldn't get it wrong.

You see, the palette tells you exactly how to use it. The 12 shadows (half matte, half shimmer) are divided in four ways: Day Eye (light ivory and browns), Desk Eye (peach and bronzes), Date Eye (classic smoky eye), and Disco Eye (full-glam smoky eye). What's more, they're divided into three steps each, with each shade designated to "prime," "enhance," or "smoke." How easy is that?

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Kristina Rodulfo

It almost reminds me of the beloved Urban Decay Naked palettes with its super universal, neutral shades of taupe, brown, and black. After swatching them all, I am also impressed with their buttery, velvety feel and easily blendable formula. It takes a bit of building and layering to get a super pigmented color, but I take that as further proof it's impossible for a beginner to screw up.

And, can we talk about the packaging? Charlotte's signature art deco-inspired, gilded design makes the palette a must-have at any vanity for its looks alone.

You can shop the palette right now during a 24-hour flash sale running on charlottetilbury.com through Sept. 21 — or until it sells out. If you miss out, you'll just have to wait all the way until mid-October when it officially launches, so act quickly.

Check out swatches of the gorgeous palette, ahead.