The $4 and $5 Concealers That Make My Stubborn Under-Eye Circles Disappear
The $4 and $5 Concealers That Make My Stubborn Under-Eye Circles Disappear

Due to a mix of genes, allergies, and anxiety-induced insomnia, I frequently wake up in the morning looking like someone gave me two black eyes. I became incredibly sick of people asking me why I looked so tired, and searched relentlessly for a solution.

Over the years, I've tried every under-eye product I could get my hands on, from pricey luxury brand pens to drugstore concealers. Ultimately, the combination of makeup items that finally worked was surprisingly affordable.

My daily routine now always includes these two products: E.l.f Color Correcting Stick ($4) and L.A. Girl HD Pro Conceal ($5). I pack these with me even if I'll be gone for only a day; they're that essential to my beauty routine.

Read on to find out how I turn my "night of the living dead" look into an "actual alive human" look.

