We're Fall-ing for Clinique's Autumnal-Colored Powder Lipstick

File this news under: things we need, now. Clinique has just released more pictures of its Pop Lip Shadow ($20). This regal-looking lipstick features a long, stiletto-esque silver handle that gives the product a shape that's prime for application.

There are eight shades in this line, and this photo shows off three: a burgundy-brown, deep berry, and burnt classic red. In case you missed it, this matte powder made its debut on the Emmy's red carpet back in September. However, now that it's really Fall, we just became even more obsessed with the Autumnal colors Lip Shadow comes in.

Reviewers of the powder have written that this product is weightless and non-drying. We'd recommend wearing it with a gloss layered over, to make this lasting formula stay even longer, and pop even brighter.

Clinique currently offers two bullet lipsticks and one chubby stick, but this skinny, slender sponge applicator is the first of its kind for the brand. Now if you'll excuse us, we must clear our vanities to make room for all eight of these pretty powders.