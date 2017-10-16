 Skip Nav

Clinique Lip Pop Lip Shadow

We're Fall-ing for Clinique's Autumnal-Colored Powder Lipstick

A post shared by Clinique (@clinique) on

File this news under: things we need, now. Clinique has just released more pictures of its Pop Lip Shadow ($20). This regal-looking lipstick features a long, stiletto-esque silver handle that gives the product a shape that's prime for application.

There are eight shades in this line, and this photo shows off three: a burgundy-brown, deep berry, and burnt classic red. In case you missed it, this matte powder made its debut on the Emmy's red carpet back in September. However, now that it's really Fall, we just became even more obsessed with the Autumnal colors Lip Shadow comes in.

Reviewers of the powder have written that this product is weightless and non-drying. We'd recommend wearing it with a gloss layered over, to make this lasting formula stay even longer, and pop even brighter.

Clinique currently offers two bullet lipsticks and one chubby stick, but this skinny, slender sponge applicator is the first of its kind for the brand. Now if you'll excuse us, we must clear our vanities to make room for all eight of these pretty powders.

Shop Brands
Clinique
Clinique
Pop Lip Shadow
$19.50
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Clinique Lip Products
Fall BeautyBeauty NewsBeauty TrendsBeauty ShoppingFallLipstickBeauty ProductsClinique
Shop Story
Read Story
Clinique
Pop Lip Shadow
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$19.50
Shop More
Clinique Lip Products SHOP MORE
Clinique
Almost Lipstick - Black Honey
from Nordstrom
$17.50
Clinique
Almost Lipstick
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$17.50
Clinique
'Pop Lip' Color & Primer - Bare Pop
from Nordstrom
$18.50
Clinique
'Chubby Stick Baby Tint' Moisturizing Lip Color - Budding Blossom
from Nordstrom
$17.50
Clinique
Pop Lip Shadow Cushion Matte Lip Powder - Blossom Pop
from Nordstrom
$19.50
Clinique Lip Products AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
meagansmoda
sophisticatedhue
pinkandwink
sophisticatedhue
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds