14 Coffin Nail Art Designs That Speak to Your Soul

If you scroll through Kylie Jenner's Instagram feed, you'll notice she not only has serious contouring skills, but also a love for impressive manicures. It's not difficult to tell the difference between her and her siblings' nails — Kylie always goes all out. And time and time again we see her coming back to one shape, the coffin nail. This style falls right in between a basic french mani and the stiletto design, which makes it practical yet cool enough to rock at a party. Though Halloween may only be one night, the eerily named coffin nails here will be your go-to style all season long.