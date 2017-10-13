 Skip Nav
Head-to-Toe Highlighting Is a Thing — and We're Not Mad at It
20 Beauty Mistakes to Stop Making
I'm an Eye Shadow Amateur and Even I Can Use Fenty Beauty's New Glittery Palette
14 Coffin Nail Art Designs That Speak to Your Soul

If you scroll through Kylie Jenner's Instagram feed, you'll notice she not only has serious contouring skills, but also a love for impressive manicures. It's not difficult to tell the difference between her and her siblings' nails — Kylie always goes all out. And time and time again we see her coming back to one shape, the coffin nail. This style falls right in between a basic french mani and the stiletto design, which makes it practical yet cool enough to rock at a party. Though Halloween may only be one night, the eerily named coffin nails here will be your go-to style all season long.

Black and Gold
Baby Blues
Just Peachy
Badass Bordeaux
Fresh Florals
Glitter Queen
Marbled Majesty
Some Like It Pink
Metallic Mayhem
Tree of Life
Bejeweled Stripes
Nice and Neutral
Dainty Designs
Spacing Out
