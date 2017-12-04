 Skip Nav
ColourPop Launches Stocking Stuffers

ColourPop Just Saved Christmas With New $10 Stocking Stuffers

A post shared by ColourPop Cosmetics (@colourpopcosmetics) on

As wonderful as the season of giving is, it's not so great for our bank accounts. The good news is ColourPop, always a winner for its affordable, quality makeup, is now launching stocking stuffers. Plus, they only cost $10.

There are apparently eight sets, each including trios of lipsticks or eye shadows. Every box has an adorably designed package featuring a food theme that inspires three shades. There's Strawberries & Cream, Milk & Cookies, Sugar & Spice, and Nut & Berries. We've particularly fallen for the Nuts & Berries shadow box, which has a gold metallic shade, matte deep red, and shimmery rose gold.

The stocking stuffers will be available to shop on ColourPop.com on Dec. 4, 10 a.m. PT. Get one for all your friends — and yourself, of course.

