10 Contouring Palettes That Are Brown-Girl Approved

Getting chiseled cheekbones is one of the hottest trends in makeup right now (right after strobing). But there aren't that many products out there that can shade the darkest skin tones. I'm talking deep ebony and dark mahogany complexions here. So, I tested out the most popular palettes on the market right now to see which ones actually work for brown girls. Each compact is a blend of highlighting, concealing, contouring, and correcting colors. In the end, these 10 products were deep enough to sculpt my chocolate cheekbones, and the highlighters didn't leave my brown complexion ashy or pasty. Beyoncé-worthy bone structure, here I come!