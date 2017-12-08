 Skip Nav
10 Contouring Palettes That Are Brown-Girl Approved

Getting chiseled cheekbones is one of the hottest trends in makeup right now (right after strobing). But there aren't that many products out there that can shade the darkest skin tones. I'm talking deep ebony and dark mahogany complexions here. So, I tested out the most popular palettes on the market right now to see which ones actually work for brown girls. Each compact is a blend of highlighting, concealing, contouring, and correcting colors. In the end, these 10 products were deep enough to sculpt my chocolate cheekbones, and the highlighters didn't leave my brown complexion ashy or pasty. Beyoncé-worthy bone structure, here I come!

NARS
Contour Blush
$42
from Bloomingdale's
Sephora
Flawless Contouring Palette
$50
from Sephora
NYX Cosmetics Conceal Correct Contour Palette
$12
from ulta.com
Cover Fx Contour Kit
$48
from Sephora
Shea Moisture
SheaMoisture Color Correcting, Contouring & Highlighting Palette
$24
from Target
MAC Studio Conceal and Correct Palette in Dark or Medium Deep
$40
from maccosmetics.com
Kat Von D Shade + Light Contour Palette
$46
from Sephora
Anastasia Beverly Hills Contour Cream Kit in Deep
$40
from www1.macys.com
Stila
Shape & Shade Custom Contour Duo
$40
from Sephora
Make Up For Ever
Sculpting Kit
$48
from Sephora
For the Multicultural Makeup-Lover
For the Contouring Beginner
For the Brown Girl on a Budget
For the Darkest, Deepest Skin Tones
For the Woman With Uneven Skin Tone
For the #Beat Instagram Celebrity
For the Cool Contour Queen
For the Makeup Artist With Dark-Skin Clients
For the Woman Who Contours Occasionally
For the Woman Who Likes Basics
