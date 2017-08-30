Mascara Mixology? CoverGirl's New Customizable Kit Makes It a Reality

 Skip Nav
Like cocktails and candy, you can never have just one mascara. While there are some that come close to perfect, combining different formulas for a custom look is a common practice. CoverGirl gets it. That's why it's catering to your experimental side with a new mascara kit exclusively at Ulta.

Aside from being insanely cute — those candy colors! — the Mix, Match Play Mascara Kit ($19) includes two different formulas and four you can combine to make up to seven different mascaras. The formulas are either volumizing or lengthening, and the brushes have different shapes, too: straight and tapered, curved, twisted, and thick-bristled. Altogether, you can create well-loved CoverGirl mascaras including LashBlast Volume, LashBlast Fusion, The Super Sizer, The Super Fibers, Clump Crusher, Clump Crusher Extensions, and Plumpify. Thankfully, there's a handy chart to show you exactly how to get the lash look you want, whether that's dramatic and thick or wispy and natural.

Seven mascaras, what would typically cost $58, for less than $20? SOLD. See the mascara kit in action, below.

