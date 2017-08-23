 Skip Nav
Is the Secret to a Perfect Mermaid Mane 2 Curling Irons Taped Together?

Now that you've probably shelled out hundreds of dollars on your dream curling wand, we have some news for you — you might need to buy another one. That's because after watching Marjan Tabibzada's two-styler tutorial, you might consider purchasing a friend for your curling wand.

In an Instagram video that was (like many of our favorite things) apparently inspired by Pinterest, Marjan uses masking tape to connect what looks like a two-inch wand with another one-inch tool. She then threads her strands over the bigger curler, then under the smaller one, and back below the first styler.

It's a look that's as mesmerizing as it is difficult. While we can't imagine incorporating something this complicated into our morning routines (we like sleep too much for that), Marjan's dramatic-as-hell final style is enough to make us want to try this at least once.

