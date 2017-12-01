 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
10 Make-Your-Own Beauty Kits For the Friend Who Loves to DIY
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
10 Make-Your-Own Beauty Kits For the Friend Who Loves to DIY

Whether you love whipping up your own products or you're constantly searching for more natural beauty options, these DIY kits are an absolute must. They'll tap into your creative side, walk you through the process, and leave you with a new, fun creation. Add them to your wish list, or pick up a few for friends. They'll be hit, promise.

DNACosmetics Back 2 Basics Lip Paint Kit
$30
from etsy.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Girls' Clothing
Make Your Own Nail Polish Kit
$35
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Girls' Clothing
Bramble Berry Whipped Champagne Shea Butter Kit
$45
from brambleberry.com
Buy Now
IT
STMT DIY Signature Spa Perfume & Salt Scrub Set
$24.99
from Target
Buy Now See more IT Arts & Crafts Toys
Oleum Vera Do-it-Yourself Organic Hair Care Kit
$60
from oleumvera.com
Buy Now
Grow and Make Artisan DIY Body Lotion Making Kit
$30
from shop.growandmake.com
Buy Now
Candlewic Soy Candle Making Kit
$49
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Bramble Berry Glitter Bath Bomb Kit
$30
from brambleberry.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Home & Living
DIY Lip Balm Kit
$40
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Home & Living
DNACosmetics Back 2 Basics Lip Paint Kit
Uncommon Goods Make Your Own Nail Polish Kit
Bramble Berry Whipped Champagne Shea Butter Kit
STMT DIY Signature Spa Perfume & Salt Scrub Set
Oleum Vera Do-it-Yourself Organic Hair Care Kit
Grow and Make Artisan DIY Body Lotion Making Kit
Candlewic Soy Candle Making Kit
Bramble Berry Glitter Bath Bomb Kit
Uncommon Goods DIY Lip Balm Kit
TKB Mineral Makeup Kit
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Gifts For WomenBeauty DIYBeauty ShoppingGift GuideHolidayBeauty Products
Shop Story
Read Story
DNACosmetics Back 2 Basics Lip Paint Kit
from etsy.com
$30
UncommonGoods
Make Your Own Nail Polish Kit
from UncommonGoods
$35
Bramble Berry Whipped Champagne Shea Butter Kit
from brambleberry.com
$45
IT
STMT DIY Signature Spa Perfume & Salt Scrub Set
from Target
$24.99
Oleum Vera Do-it-Yourself Organic Hair Care Kit
from oleumvera.com
$60
Grow and Make Artisan DIY Body Lotion Making Kit
from shop.growandmake.com
$30
Candlewic Soy Candle Making Kit
from amazon.com
$49
Bramble Berry Glitter Bath Bomb Kit
from brambleberry.com
$30
UncommonGoods
DIY Lip Balm Kit
from UncommonGoods
$40
Shop More
UncommonGoods Home & Living SHOP MORE
UncommonGoods
Long Distance Touch Lamp
from UncommonGoods
$75
UncommonGoods
City Map Glass
from UncommonGoods
$14
UncommonGoods
Glass Garden Bells
from UncommonGoods
$70
UncommonGoods
Bedside Smartphone Vase
from UncommonGoods
$32
UncommonGoods
New York Times Custom Birthday Book
from UncommonGoods
$99.95
UncommonGoods Girls' Clothing SHOP MORE
UncommonGoods
Dress Up Fairy Wings
from UncommonGoods
$32
UncommonGoods
Cat & Dog Pins
from UncommonGoods
$20$13.99
UncommonGoods
Dress Up Animal Ears
from UncommonGoods
$20
UncommonGoods
Make Your Own Nail Polish Kit
from UncommonGoods
$35
UncommonGoods
DIY Molten Lip Gloss Kit
from UncommonGoods
$28
IT Arts & Crafts Toys SHOP MORE
Nordstrom
Kid Made Modern Arts & Crafts Library Kit
from Nordstrom
$39.99
Melissa & Doug
Tabletop Art Easel
from Nordstrom
$39.99$30.99
Target
Trolls Poppy Sleeping Bag
from Target
$24.99$14.99
Faber-Castell
Art & Craft Kit Subscription for Kids
from Target
$14.99
Learning Resources
Puzzle Globe
from QVC
$30.50
UncommonGoods Home & Living AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Budget Tips
105 Awesome but Affordable Gifts For Men
by Macy Cate Williams
Humor
44 White Elephant Gifts Your Friends Will Actually Love
by Macy Cate Williams
Humor
27 Funny-as-Hell Gifts, Because Who Wants Serious Sh*t?
by Nicole Yi
Gift Guide
20 Gifts Your 20-Something Boyfriend Will Love
by Macy Cate Williams
UncommonGoods Home & Living AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
meglonerganinteriors
scrubsandsparkles
missmoorestyle
tanyafosterblog
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds