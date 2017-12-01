DIY Beauty Kits
10 Make-Your-Own Beauty Kits For the Friend Who Loves to DIY
Whether you love whipping up your own products or you're constantly searching for more natural beauty options, these DIY kits are an absolute must. They'll tap into your creative side, walk you through the process, and leave you with a new, fun creation. Add them to your wish list, or pick up a few for friends. They'll be hit, promise.
Make Your Own Nail Polish Kit
$35
from UncommonGoods
STMT DIY Signature Spa Perfume & Salt Scrub Set
$24.99
from Target
DIY Lip Balm Kit
$40
from UncommonGoods
