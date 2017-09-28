 Skip Nav
Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham on That Posh Spice Bob and Her New Estée Lauder Makeup
Beauty Trends
These Are Fall's 10 Hottest Brunette Hues, According to Hair Pros
Beauty News
Makeup Revolution Just Launched the Most Goth Beauty Collection Ever
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Daria-Inspired Halloween Looks to Satisfy Your Thirst For '90s Nostalgia

It's a sick, sad world out there, but when you've got Halloween makeup looks inspired by MTV's Daria, things somehow seem a little more tolerable. For those in need of a refresh, Daria is television's most unapologetic misanthropic teen, and her green and orange outfit, thick brown hair, round glasses, and dry wit are the go-to Halloween costume for anyone who's feeling nostalgic this season. Her BFF Jane Lane is also a classic and easy-to-recognize costume option, as are Trent Lane (Jane's brother), Quinn (Daria's red-headed bubbly sister), and Brittany and Kevin (the classic cheerleader and quarterback duo).

Related
12 Absolutely Bonkers Halloween Looks Inspired by Lisa Frank

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Beauty InstagramsHalloween BeautyHalloween
Join The Conversation
Disney
by Dominique Astorino
Halloween Decorations on Amazon
Affordable Decor
Yes, Amazon Has Released New Halloween Decorations! Here Are 15 Affordable Items
by Macy Cate Williams
Marie Antoinette Halloween Makeup Ideas
Halloween
by Wendy Gould
Amazon Video Lore Trailer
Halloween
This Mega-Creepy Horror Show Starts Streaming on the Perfect Day: Friday the 13th
by Brinton Parker
Addams Family Halloween Makeup Ideas
The Addams Family
by Wendy Gould
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds