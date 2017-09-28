Daria-Inspired Halloween Looks to Satisfy Your Thirst For '90s Nostalgia

It's a sick, sad world out there, but when you've got Halloween makeup looks inspired by MTV's Daria, things somehow seem a little more tolerable. For those in need of a refresh, Daria is television's most unapologetic misanthropic teen, and her green and orange outfit, thick brown hair, round glasses, and dry wit are the go-to Halloween costume for anyone who's feeling nostalgic this season. Her BFF Jane Lane is also a classic and easy-to-recognize costume option, as are Trent Lane (Jane's brother), Quinn (Daria's red-headed bubbly sister), and Brittany and Kevin (the classic cheerleader and quarterback duo).



