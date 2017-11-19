27 Times Diana Ross Was a Goddamn Beauty Icon

Diana Ross has been serving fierce beauty looks nonstop ever since she debuted with the Supremes in the 1960s. From her Motown-era bouffant to her love of purple eye shadow to her iconic head of big curls tried at every length, the 73-year-old music legend constantly inspires. In honor of her winning the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2017 American Music Awards tonight, let's take a look at some of her most memorable beauty moments ahead.