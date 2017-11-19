 Skip Nav
Beauty News
These Are the Hands-Down Hottest Beauty Looks of the 2017 American Music Awards
27 Times Diana Ross Was a Goddamn Beauty Icon

Diana Ross has been serving fierce beauty looks nonstop ever since she debuted with the Supremes in the 1960s. From her Motown-era bouffant to her love of purple eye shadow to her iconic head of big curls tried at every length, the 73-year-old music legend constantly inspires. In honor of her winning the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2017 American Music Awards tonight, let's take a look at some of her most memorable beauty moments ahead.

1960s: Ain't No Hair High Enough
1965: Iconic Bouffant
1968: '60s Afro
1970: Lashes, Lashes, Lashes
1973: Loose Waves
1973: Silk Turban and Dark Liner
1975: Va-Va-Voluminous Hair
1975: Shimmer and Shine
1975: Frosted Lids
1975: Mermaid Vibes
1975: Slicked Back
1980: Long and Luscious Coils
1982: Purple Shadow and Pink Lips
1984: Floating Violet Liner
1987: Big, Big Hair
1997: Bold Red Lips and Nails
1998: Blown-Out Strands
2000: Bright and Blushing
2001: Purple Highlights
2004: Feather Fascinator
2005: Pink All Over
2005: Defined Updo
2006: Full-On Glamour
2010: Thick Liner
2012: Fluffed Curls
2016: President-Approved Fabulousness
2017: The "Do You Know Who I Am?" Hair Accessory
