 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Dior's Newest "Squeezable" Mascara Is Basically Falsies in a Tube
Beauty News
Exclusive First Reveal of Huda Kattan's 12 Lip Strobe Metallic Liquid Lipsticks
Beauty News
You Won't Believe the Bizarre Ingredient Women Are Using to Tan Their Skin
Shopping
Get Flawless Lashes With These 8 Vegan-Friendly Mascaras — All at Ulta
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 4  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Dior's Newest "Squeezable" Mascara Is Basically Falsies in a Tube

I am no stranger to Dior's iconic range of mascaras. After all, I consider myself a lash junkie, and the highly celebrated Diorshow formula has been a cult classic since 2002. But the brand's newest formula, Pump'N'Volume ($30), romanced me like no other in the company's mascara lineup . . . and I daresay it's the best one to date.

You see, this product has a completely genius tube that hasn't been seen before stateside. (Amore Pacific Korea won an award for this packaging in 2015.) It appears like your everyday Dior mascara at first glance, but it features a silicone tube that can be gently squeezed. This allows users to "pump" the formula into the molded brush, boosting volume in an already intensely voluminous formula. (The idea was actually inspired by makeup artists: many pros working on set warm makeup between — or on! — their hands to make the product smoother and easier to apply.)

Not only is the tube badass, the actual mascara is impossibly amazing. I am annoyingly picky about lash formulas and this one has earned itself a permanent place in my rotation. Diorshow fans already know that even the skimpiest of fringes can be transformed into a lush rainforest of lashes with the product, but this one is on another level. The brush grabs and coats every hair, defining them without clumping. The formula dries fully — unlike some brands that leave lashes feeling slightly sticky — but never makes your fringe feel stiff. This allows for lashes that are densely voluminous yet still fluttery, like a strip of falsies.

If you don't believe me yet, good news: I have photographic evidence that this mascara is the stuff of dreams. Keep reading for before and after shots, then grab your own tube.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Beauty Products ReviewBeauty ShoppingDiorMascara
Join The Conversation
Father's Day
by Katharine Stahl
Ways to Save Money at Target on Beauty
Beauty Tips
by Monique Valeris
Becca Cosmetics Liquid Crystal Glow Lip Gloss
Beauty News
The Magic of Becca's Highlighters Is Now Coming in Lip Gloss Form
by Aimee Simeon
Huda Kattan Lip Strobe Glosses
Beauty News
Exclusive First Reveal of Huda Kattan's 12 Lip Strobe Metallic Liquid Lipsticks
by Lauren Levinson
Luxie Beauty Wonder Woman Makeup Looks
Beauty Trends
by Brinton Parker
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds