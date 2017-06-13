Dior's Newest "Squeezable" Mascara Is Basically Falsies in a Tube

I am no stranger to Dior's iconic range of mascaras. After all, I consider myself a lash junkie, and the highly celebrated Diorshow formula has been a cult classic since 2002. But the brand's newest formula, Pump'N'Volume ($30), romanced me like no other in the company's mascara lineup . . . and I daresay it's the best one to date.

You see, this product has a completely genius tube that hasn't been seen before stateside. (Amore Pacific Korea won an award for this packaging in 2015.) It appears like your everyday Dior mascara at first glance, but it features a silicone tube that can be gently squeezed. This allows users to "pump" the formula into the molded brush, boosting volume in an already intensely voluminous formula. (The idea was actually inspired by makeup artists: many pros working on set warm makeup between — or on! — their hands to make the product smoother and easier to apply.)

Not only is the tube badass, the actual mascara is impossibly amazing. I am annoyingly picky about lash formulas and this one has earned itself a permanent place in my rotation. Diorshow fans already know that even the skimpiest of fringes can be transformed into a lush rainforest of lashes with the product, but this one is on another level. The brush grabs and coats every hair, defining them without clumping. The formula dries fully — unlike some brands that leave lashes feeling slightly sticky — but never makes your fringe feel stiff. This allows for lashes that are densely voluminous yet still fluttery, like a strip of falsies.

If you don't believe me yet, good news: I have photographic evidence that this mascara is the stuff of dreams. Keep reading for before and after shots, then grab your own tube.