 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Gift This Two-Sided Disney Beauty Bag to the Sleeping Beauty OR Maleficent in Your Life
Beauty News
22 Times Natural Hair Won the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Beauty News
What 5 Miss Universe Contestants Look Like Without Makeup
Beauty News
MAC Stores Are Launching Magic Mirrors That Let You Virtually "Try on" Makeup

Disney Makeup Bags | Sleeping Beauty and Maleficent

Gift This Two-Sided Disney Beauty Bag to the Sleeping Beauty OR Maleficent in Your Life

Some days, when you've got your Slip mask on and have to hit the snooze button approximately 12 times before you can even fathom getting out of bed, you're a Sleeping Beauty. Other times, you're a Maleficent — please no one talk to me when it's 3 p.m., I haven't had lunch yet, the Sweetgreen line is too long, and I'm the hangry-est girl you ever did see. So that's why this two-sided Disney beauty bag speaks to our soul — no matter your mood, you can rep the right character.

One half of this Sleeping Beauty & Maleficent Cosmetic Case ($39) features a sweetly sleepy Aurora. But, flip it over and you'll see Maleficent scheming with her raven hypeman Diaval.

Related
You Can Literally Transform Into Your Favorite Disney Princess With This Face Mask

Along with making a great gift for your friend who's known to switch emotions at the drop of a hat, this bag also totes a fancy backstory. It's part of the Disney Collection by Danielle Nicole, a line of accessories created by the quirky-chic designer.

ADVERTISEMENT

This faux leather (meaning: vegan!) cosmetic carrier is adorned with glitter, and the characters are sewn on via embroidery. Plus it's got a little zipper compartment on the inside, which is perfect for stray makeup wipes.

Spooky or sweet, it's time you get yourself a bag that can do both.

Related
26 Magical Makeup Bags Fit For a Disney Princess
Join the conversation
Beauty GiftsHoliday BeautyBeauty NewsSleeping BeautyBeauty ShoppingMakeup BagDisneyHolidayBeauty ProductsMakeup
Holiday Beauty
50 Glitter Makeup Products That'll Make Your Face Sparkle Like a Christmas Tree
by Kristina Rodulfo
Santa Hat Eyebrows
Holiday Beauty
This Santa Hat Brow Trend Is All of Us at Midnight After Thanksgiving
by Tori Crowther
TV Shows That Make You Cry
Holiday Entertainment
5 TV Shows That Will Remind You That 2017 Could Be Way Worse
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Disneyland Holiday 2017
Disney
54 Amazing Things at Disneyland Holiday 2017 That You Simply Can't Miss
by Hilary White
Mermaid Gift Ideas For Adults
Nostalgia
33 Mermaid Gifts For Aspiring Ariels
by Macy Cate Williams
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds