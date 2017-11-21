 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
7-Eleven Launched a Makeup Line You Can Pick Up the Next Time You Stop in For a Taquito
Beauty News
22 Times Natural Hair Won the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Beauty News
What 5 Miss Universe Contestants Look Like Without Makeup
Beauty News
MAC Stores Are Launching Magic Mirrors That Let You Virtually "Try on" Makeup
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
7-Eleven Launched a Makeup Line You Can Pick Up the Next Time You Stop in For a Taquito

Words I seriously thought I'd never type: Hi, 7-Eleven sells makeup now. Yup, the next time you stop in for a quick Slurpee or flavored hot chocolate (Oreo Mint 'til I die), you can also pick up a blush, foundation, or heck, even lashes.

With 37 new products that range from $3 to $5, Simply Me Beauty by 7-Eleven is nothing if not expansive. And, if you're an impulse shopper, this line is for you. "Much of the time, makeup items like lip and eye colors are spur-of-the-moment, impulse buys," 7-Eleven category manager Joy Pico said in a release. "If the price is right, that makes it easier to justify. For a millennial working woman wanting to refresh her makeup while grabbing lunch at 7-Eleven stores, Simply Me Beauty is a welcomed offering and is priced just right for her."

According to 7-Eleven, Simply Me Beauty's inaugural lineup includes "high-shine glosses, colorful lip crayons, contour sticks, shimmering highlighters, volume-boosting mascaras, brow powders, double-duty eye shadows, and more." The chain also made it clear that inclusion was a goal of the campaign, promising a range of products that will work and show on all different skin tones.

No word yet on whether the convenience store will ever offer Free Makeup Day, à la its popular gratis Slurpee event (AKA the best day of the year). Either way, read on for a look at the entire new line — and then immediately feel a hunger pang for a fresh, hot taquito.

7-Eleven Launched a Makeup Line You Can Pick Up the Next Time You Stop in For a Taquito
7-Eleven Launched a Makeup Line You Can Pick Up the Next Time You Stop in For a Taquito
7-Eleven Launched a Makeup Line You Can Pick Up the Next Time You Stop in For a Taquito
7-Eleven Launched a Makeup Line You Can Pick Up the Next Time You Stop in For a Taquito
7-Eleven Launched a Makeup Line You Can Pick Up the Next Time You Stop in For a Taquito
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
7/11Beauty NewsBeauty ShoppingBeauty ProductsMakeup
Beauty Products Review
Becca Is Going to Convince You to Try Mint Green Highlighter
by Sarah Siegel
What Is MakeApp? App That Shows Women With No Makeup On
Beauty News
You Can Use an App to See Women Without Makeup, or You Can Just Get a F*cking Life
by Alaina Demopoulos
Whole Foods Natural Beauty Holiday Gifts
Holiday Beauty
11 of the Best Natural Beauty Gifts You Could Buy at Whole Foods
by Kristina Rodulfo
Can You Use Loose Setting Powder as Dry Shampoo?
Beauty Products Review
The Most Effective Dry Shampoo May Be Hiding in Your Makeup Bag
by Lindsay Colameo
Tatcha Friends and Family Sale 2017
Holiday Beauty
Tatcha Is Having a Huge Sale! Here Is Everything You Need to Buy
by Kelsey Garcia
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds