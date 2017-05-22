Match Your Summer Makeup and Your Rosé With the Perfect Pink Eye Shadow Palette

Summer is coming and that means it's time to move our all-black outfits to the other side of the closet and replace our dark eye makeup with something a bit lighter. Dose of Colors has released a brand-new eye shadow palette filled with five ultrapigmented matte shades to help you achieve the perfect pink eye for warmer months ahead.

Whether you're opting for a rosy pink to day drink with friends or a dark berry shade for a night out on the town, the Marvelous Mauves Palette ($32) has you covered. Brighten up your smoky eye by mixing the colors together, which we've heard "blend like a dream" and look stunning on all different skin tones. The cruelty-free, paraben-free palette lets you match your eye shadow to both your Rosé and your red-wine sangria, because we know that's what you'll be drinking all Summer!

Keep reading to see photos and swatches of the Marvelous Mauves palette.