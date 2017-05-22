Dose of Colors Marvelous Mauves Palette
Match Your Summer Makeup and Your Rosé With the Perfect Pink Eye Shadow Palette
Summer is coming and that means it's time to move our all-black outfits to the other side of the closet and replace our dark eye makeup with something a bit lighter. Dose of Colors has released a brand-new eye shadow palette filled with five ultrapigmented matte shades to help you achieve the perfect pink eye for warmer months ahead.
Whether you're opting for a rosy pink to day drink with friends or a dark berry shade for a night out on the town, the Marvelous Mauves Palette ($32) has you covered. Brighten up your smoky eye by mixing the colors together, which we've heard "blend like a dream" and look stunning on all different skin tones. The cruelty-free, paraben-free palette lets you match your eye shadow to both your Rosé and your red-wine sangria, because we know that's what you'll be drinking all Summer!
Keep reading to see photos and swatches of the Marvelous Mauves palette.