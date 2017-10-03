This Drag Version of Ursula Would Terrify the Sh*t Out of Princess Ariel

A post shared by Joo Skellington (@jooskellington) on Jul 23, 2017 at 7:49pm PDT

One brave man dressed in drag proves Ursula is no poor, unfortunate soul. Joo Skellington just won the internet — seriously, he is trending on both Instagram and Facebook — for his hilarious interpretation of Ariel's biggest enemy from The Little Mermaid. The self-taught makeup artist shared some details on Instagram about his extreme purple sea creature look.

He captioned the video as: The All New Ursula After The Comic Con Masquerade Ball. He writes, "Thank you all for your love and support! And thank you to the judges and all the Crowd who [were] there cheering me up. We Won 3 awards!!! I cannot be happier. I did a video just for fun singing."

Fun it is! In the video, he takes on a drag Ursula character that would have Ariel running out of the sea on those temporary legs. We are so impressed by his makeup skills and his pizzazz! Grab your headphones, press play, and prepare to crack up.